Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
52 Studio Apartments for rent in Berry Hill, TN
23 Units Available
Octave
2350 8th Ave S, Berry Hill, TN
Studio
$1,364
545 sqft
Situated on 8th Avenue South. Close to specialty stores and music venues. Residences feature wood-style floors, granite counters and USB ports. Property offers a virtual yoga room and a cyber cafe with Starbucks coffee.
9 Units Available
Woodbine
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,155
586 sqft
This modern community offers spacious floorplans with designer features throughout. Each home offers a private balcony or patio, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. On-site fitness center, grilling area, and green space.
8 Units Available
Melrose
IMT 8 South
2405 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,280
573 sqft
More than just a home, this community-minded complex features the city's first in-pool sunken cabana, a nine-screen media wall, and a private dog park and spa for your canine friends.
53 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
10 Units Available
Hope Gardens
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,308
552 sqft
Landmark one- and two-bedroom apartments in new Hope Gardens community, just steps from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. In-unit laundry facilities, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and business center on site.
8 Units Available
Elliston Place
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,510
450 sqft
Sleek Midtown apartments with urban kitchen designs and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy use of the courtyard, outdoor fireplace and pool. Easy access to I-40. Near the good fun and music on Broadway.
28 Units Available
Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,431
625 sqft
Extensive suite of on-site amenities include concierge service, media room, trash valet and communal fire pit. Ideally located next to the I-40, apartments here come fitted with stainless steel appliances and air conditioning.
24 Units Available
Demonbreun
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,422
525 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
20 Units Available
LP Field
Eastside Heights
120 S 5th St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,158
418 sqft
Experience a comprehensive living package with an outdoor movie theater, saltwater pool, sundeck, gym and a pet spa. Easy access to the I-24 and proximity to the Nissan Stadium and locality parks offer added convenience.
55 Units Available
East Germantown
The Griff
1390 Adams St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
617 sqft
The Griff (meaning "handle" in German), pays homage to both the Germantown neighborhood and our riverfront location, the site of a historic former handle mill.
13 Units Available
SoBro
River House
4 Academy Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,213
589 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood style floors, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Amenities include state-of-the art-fitness center, pool with sundeck, bike storage, club room and gaming area.
18 Units Available
SoBro
Terra House
115 Middleton St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,192
612 sqft
New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens complete with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Close to stop for three bus lines. Pet-friendly community has pool, gym, yoga classes and grills.
50 Units Available
Pine Street Flats
1055 Pine St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,719
430 sqft
Green community includes easy access to public transportation, on-site recycling service, Energy Star appliances and saltwater pool. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, storage and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly with grooming facilities.
32 Units Available
Demonbreun
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,603
601 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
21 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,635
603 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
23 Units Available
Music Row
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,610
598 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
38 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,472
676 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
166 Units Available
SoBro
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,623
572 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
34 Units Available
Elliston Place
2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments
2700 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,450
689 sqft
Modern apartments located on Route 70 in Nashville's Elliston Place neighborhood. Rooms have vinyl plank hardwood-style floors, cabinetry and granite countertops. On-site gym, dog park, courtyard and business center.
38 Units Available
Elliston Place
The Shay Apartments
9 City Pl, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,355
554 sqft
Spacious homes with plush carpets and energy-efficient appliances in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a saltwater pool, well-equipped fitness centers, and a billiard lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Nashville.
13 Units Available
Downtown Nashville
The Stahlman
211 Union St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,245
564 sqft
The Stahlman Building offers one of Nashville's most desirable urban living experiences.
33 Units Available
Historic Edgefield
Station 40
610 Sylvan Heights Wa, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,225
511 sqft
Super modern homes with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, close to I-24. Bike storage, bocce court, 24-hour maintenance, business center, courtyard and gym. Pet-friendly community.
26 Units Available
Germantown
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,266
615 sqft
Minutes to downtown Nashville. Upscale apartments with high-end finishes and contemporary amenities. Lofts feature two-story windows with downtown views. Amenities include a sky lounge, swimming pool, and several garden courtyards. Multiple shops and restaurants on-site.
34 Units Available
LP Field
Stacks on Main
535 Main St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,305
530 sqft
Contemporary East Nashville apartments with quick access to Route 31. Rooms have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Bike storage, BBQ and grill, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
