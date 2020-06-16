All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

6604 East 45th Street

6604 East 45th Street · (605) 644-7282
Location

6604 East 45th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$1075 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $1599 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!

To take a virtual tour of our 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N9frSYcCdwX

* Newer Housing Development!
*Central Air Conditioning
*Amenity Filled Kitchen with All the Must Haves
*Lots of Cabinets and Countertop Space
*Refrigerator
*Stove
*Dishwasher
*Microwave Range
*Garbage Disposal
*Breakfast Bar
*Dining Area Off Kitchen
*Laundry Hookups
*Fully Finished Upper and Lower Living Areas
*Fireplace
*Vaulted Ceilings
* High-End Finishes
*Full Bathroom on Each Living Area
*Large Master Bedroom On Upper Level With Walk In Closet
*Large Lower Level Multi-Purpose Room
*2 Spacious Bedrooms on Lower Living Area
*2.5 Bathrooms
*Double Attached Garage
*Pet-Friendly With Restrictions
*Resident pays all utilities. Snow and lawn care provided by owner. We are pet-friendly with some restrictions.

Finishes, colors and location at property may vary from unit to unit.

Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.

To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 East 45th Street have any available units?
6604 East 45th Street has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 6604 East 45th Street have?
Some of 6604 East 45th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 East 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6604 East 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 East 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6604 East 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6604 East 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6604 East 45th Street does offer parking.
Does 6604 East 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 East 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 East 45th Street have a pool?
No, 6604 East 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6604 East 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 6604 East 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 East 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 East 45th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6604 East 45th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

