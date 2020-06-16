6604 East 45th Street

Amenities
$1075 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $1599 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!
To take a virtual tour of our 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N9frSYcCdwX
* Newer Housing Development!
*Central Air Conditioning
*Amenity Filled Kitchen with All the Must Haves
*Lots of Cabinets and Countertop Space
*Refrigerator
*Stove
*Dishwasher
*Microwave Range
*Garbage Disposal
*Breakfast Bar
*Dining Area Off Kitchen
*Laundry Hookups
*Fully Finished Upper and Lower Living Areas
*Fireplace
*Vaulted Ceilings
* High-End Finishes
*Full Bathroom on Each Living Area
*Large Master Bedroom On Upper Level With Walk In Closet
*Large Lower Level Multi-Purpose Room
*2 Spacious Bedrooms on Lower Living Area
*2.5 Bathrooms
*Double Attached Garage
*Pet-Friendly With Restrictions
*Resident pays all utilities. Snow and lawn care provided by owner. We are pet-friendly with some restrictions.
Finishes, colors and location at property may vary from unit to unit.
Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.
To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.