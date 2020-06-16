6604 East 45th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

$1075 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $1599 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!



To take a virtual tour of our 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N9frSYcCdwX



* Newer Housing Development!

*Central Air Conditioning

*Amenity Filled Kitchen with All the Must Haves

*Lots of Cabinets and Countertop Space

*Refrigerator

*Stove

*Dishwasher

*Microwave Range

*Garbage Disposal

*Breakfast Bar

*Dining Area Off Kitchen

*Laundry Hookups

*Fully Finished Upper and Lower Living Areas

*Fireplace

*Vaulted Ceilings

* High-End Finishes

*Full Bathroom on Each Living Area

*Large Master Bedroom On Upper Level With Walk In Closet

*Large Lower Level Multi-Purpose Room

*2 Spacious Bedrooms on Lower Living Area

*2.5 Bathrooms

*Double Attached Garage

*Pet-Friendly With Restrictions

*Resident pays all utilities. Snow and lawn care provided by owner. We are pet-friendly with some restrictions.



Finishes, colors and location at property may vary from unit to unit.



Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice.



To schedule a showing, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.