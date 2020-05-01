All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3004 S West Ave

3004 South West Avenue · (605) 271-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3004 South West Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3004 S West Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3004 S West Ave Available 07/01/20 QUAINT THREE BEDROOM HOUSE, GREAT LOCATION WITH EVEN MORE AMENITIES!!! - $300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $1399 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!!

This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is located near central Sioux Falls. With easy access to the interstate, you are just minutes from the shopping, dining, entertainment & more that Sioux Falls has to offer.

Resident pays all utilities and is responsible for the lawn and snow removal. We are pet friendly with some restrictions.

Amenities:
*Great neighborhood!
*Quick access to area shopping, dining, schools & more!
*Amenity filled kitchen
*Walk out patio
*Spacious backyard
*3 Bedrooms
*1.5 Baths
*Central air conditioning
*Double stall attached garage
*Pet friendly with some restrictions- One pet limit ($50 pet rent per month and $500 pet deposit)
*More Pictures to Come

Prices, specials and availability are subject to change without notice!

Call today to see your new home! 605-271-HOME

(RLNE5823583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 S West Ave have any available units?
3004 S West Ave has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 S West Ave have?
Some of 3004 S West Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 S West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3004 S West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 S West Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 S West Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3004 S West Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3004 S West Ave does offer parking.
Does 3004 S West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 S West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 S West Ave have a pool?
No, 3004 S West Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3004 S West Ave have accessible units?
No, 3004 S West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 S West Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 S West Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
