3004 S West Ave Available 07/01/20 QUAINT THREE BEDROOM HOUSE, GREAT LOCATION WITH EVEN MORE AMENITIES!!! - $300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $1399 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!!



This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is located near central Sioux Falls. With easy access to the interstate, you are just minutes from the shopping, dining, entertainment & more that Sioux Falls has to offer.



Resident pays all utilities and is responsible for the lawn and snow removal. We are pet friendly with some restrictions.



Amenities:

*Great neighborhood!

*Quick access to area shopping, dining, schools & more!

*Amenity filled kitchen

*Walk out patio

*Spacious backyard

*3 Bedrooms

*1.5 Baths

*Central air conditioning

*Double stall attached garage

*Pet friendly with some restrictions- One pet limit ($50 pet rent per month and $500 pet deposit)

*More Pictures to Come



