Home
/
Rapid City, SD
/
4013 Fairway Hills Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

4013 Fairway Hills Dr.

4013 Fairway Hills Dr · (605) 343-7525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4013 Fairway Hills Dr, Rapid City, SD 57702

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
elevator
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
SPACIOUS, WESTSIDE 2 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | CONDO | GARAGE SPACE - Take a look at this maintenance free, newer condo located at 4013 Fairway Hills (In building 4001).
This property features 1224 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with elevator and underground parking in the garage.
Rent includes water, refuse, basic cable and HOA fees.
Enjoy the HOA pool and hot tub, basketball courts, party house, playground and over 9 acres of walking trails!
.
Sorry, NO PETS!
All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!
Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.

Please visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFijBMlGhubzSWerv9lWGKdVSYQhV9W3t for a full virtual tour of this property!

To ensure accuracy of this listing, please visit our website at www.kahlerpm.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5407488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. have any available units?
4013 Fairway Hills Dr. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. have?
Some of 4013 Fairway Hills Dr.'s amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Fairway Hills Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rapid City.
Does 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. has a pool.
Does 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4013 Fairway Hills Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
