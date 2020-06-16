4013 Fairway Hills Dr.

Amenities

garage pool playground elevator basketball court hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court elevator parking playground pool garage hot tub

SPACIOUS, WESTSIDE 2 BEDROOM | 2 BATH | CONDO | GARAGE SPACE - Take a look at this maintenance free, newer condo located at 4013 Fairway Hills (In building 4001).

This property features 1224 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with elevator and underground parking in the garage.

Rent includes water, refuse, basic cable and HOA fees.

Enjoy the HOA pool and hot tub, basketball courts, party house, playground and over 9 acres of walking trails!

.

Sorry, NO PETS!

All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!

Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.



Please visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFijBMlGhubzSWerv9lWGKdVSYQhV9W3t for a full virtual tour of this property!



To ensure accuracy of this listing, please visit our website at www.kahlerpm.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5407488)