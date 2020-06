Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range refrigerator

3510 Maple Ave Available 07/15/20 Southside Home Available - This quiet southside home is perfect for any rental. Featuring three bedrooms, one bath, a nice sized kitchen, one stall garage and a large fenced yard you are sure to love this gem. This single family home has been well maintained by the owners and includes a stove, refrigerator and w/d hook ups.



No Cats Allowed



