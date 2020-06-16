117 E. Van Buren

Amenities

2 BEDROOM | 1 1/2 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has 1,056 sq ft of living space and is located on the north side of Rapid City. The upper level of this home features 2 bedrooms, main bathroom, living room and kitchen, including stove and refrigerator. The downstairs consists of storage space, a half bathroom and the third bonus room (not to code). The exterior features a fenced yard.

Garage does NOT come with property.



Sorry, NO PETS!

All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



