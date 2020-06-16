All apartments in Rapid City
Home
/
Rapid City, SD
/
117 E. Van Buren
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

117 E. Van Buren

117 East Van Buren Street · (605) 343-7525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rapid City
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

117 East Van Buren Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 E. Van Buren · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 BEDROOM | 1 1/2 BATH | FENCED YARD | NORTH RAPID - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home has 1,056 sq ft of living space and is located on the north side of Rapid City. The upper level of this home features 2 bedrooms, main bathroom, living room and kitchen, including stove and refrigerator. The downstairs consists of storage space, a half bathroom and the third bonus room (not to code). The exterior features a fenced yard.
Garage does NOT come with property.

Sorry, NO PETS!
All of our properties are SMOKE FREE!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

To ensure accuracy, view this listing on KPMs website at www.kahlerpm.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5467832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 E. Van Buren have any available units?
117 E. Van Buren has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rapid City, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rapid City Rent Report.
Is 117 E. Van Buren currently offering any rent specials?
117 E. Van Buren isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 E. Van Buren pet-friendly?
No, 117 E. Van Buren is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rapid City.
Does 117 E. Van Buren offer parking?
Yes, 117 E. Van Buren does offer parking.
Does 117 E. Van Buren have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 E. Van Buren does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 E. Van Buren have a pool?
No, 117 E. Van Buren does not have a pool.
Does 117 E. Van Buren have accessible units?
No, 117 E. Van Buren does not have accessible units.
Does 117 E. Van Buren have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 E. Van Buren does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 E. Van Buren have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 E. Van Buren does not have units with air conditioning.
