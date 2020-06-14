Apartment List
/
SC
/
welcome
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

82 Apartments for rent in Welcome, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Welcome renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
5 Welcome Street
5 Welcome Street, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
This fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath home has undergone some beautiful renovations and updates and is everything you would want in a home! You will be in awe of the stunning makeover this house received! This home has some new and original wood flooring
Results within 1 mile of Welcome

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
200 Gordon Street Extension
200 Gordon St, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
This conveniently located home is just minutes from downtown! Completely renovated and all electric central heat and air, this home is ready for move in! Freshly painted, new ceiling fans throughout and some original hard wood floors.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
907 Gordon St Ext
907 Gordon Street Extension, Parker, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1280 sqft
Wow! This beautiful home is a must see! Featuring an updated kitchen with an open floor plan to the dining room. Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. A gorgeous master bath addition. Complete with a fenced in front and back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Welcome
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
West End Market
33 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
West End Market
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,051
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,054
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West End Market
4 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,535
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Southern Side
80 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,082
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Mcbee Avenue Area
27 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:54pm
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Downtown Greenville
169 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,500
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Greenville
2 Units Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 07:08am
Valley Creek
118 Units Available
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
$962
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1118 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
420 Oconner Ct
420 O Conner Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Great 3BR/2BA near downtown Greenville, Cul De Sac - Property Id: 300823 Clean 3 BR 2 Ba home. Quiet, Cul-De-Sac, homes on one side of the street. Great neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Nicholtown
1 Unit Available
3 Skyland Drive
3 Skyland Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
Renovated Home Off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Shops and Restaurants - Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home Convenient to Downtown Greenville and Cleveland Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sterling
1 Unit Available
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Augusta Street Area
1 Unit Available
600 University Ridge #35
600 University Ridge, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
600 University Ridge #35 Available 06/15/20 1 Bedroom Condo at University Ridge - Charming 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo at University Ridge! Featuring hardwood floors throughout most of the unit, arched doorways and a quaint front porch.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
110 Deoyley Ave
110 Deoyley Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1150 sqft
**MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDING** - Nice 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home in Convenient Location Near Augusta Road and Hughes Academy! Hardwood Floors throughout. Fireplace. Spacious kitchen area - Stove and Dishwasher are included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
12 Arcadia Circle
12 Arcadia Circle, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
12 Arcadia Circle Available 07/01/20 This one-level 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom bungalow overlooks private park area near Greenville Country Club.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
27 Lady Marion Ln
27 Lady Marian Lane, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Great Home off of Parkins Mill. 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 06/01/2020 Great Home off of Parkins Mill.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
West Greenville
1 Unit Available
103 Gates Street
103 Gates Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This home is in a convenient location that is close to shopping, dining and minutes from Downtown Greenville. 2 Bedrooms/1 baths with an eat in kitchen. Kitchen appliances included (oven/range and refrigerator).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Welcome, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Welcome renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Welcome 2 BedroomsWelcome 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWelcome 3 Bedrooms
Welcome Apartments with BalconyWelcome Apartments with Washer-DryerWelcome Dog Friendly Apartments
Welcome Furnished ApartmentsWelcome Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SC
Anderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SC
Berea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College