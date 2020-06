Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning internet access carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 06/27/2020 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Greenville. Open Living space. Kitchen has appliances - Refrigerator and Stove. Carpet throughout. This house is convenient to Downtown Greenville and White Horse Rd. Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Call for details. AC: Central Electric Air Heat: Central Electric Heat Water Heater: Electric Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove Wahser/Dryer Hookups: Yes Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Trash Company: Greenville City Pickup Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV Elementary School: Welcome Elementary Middle School: Tanglewood Elementary High School: Carolina High Acad