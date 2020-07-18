5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Quiet, cozy and close to everything! Professionally cleaned place and professionally cleaned carpets!! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo Available for showings now. Located within minutes to your nearest Walmart and shopping centers on Wade Hampton Boulevard. Excellent area, condo unit inside of Edwards Crossing. Extremely clean - updated unit has some fresh paint, updated appliances (with service warranties), attached deck and premier parking. Included - Washer and Dryer. Small Pets ok, with Pet Deposit. $995/ month, one-month security deposit. Water included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $35 credit and background check. Apply at PMIUPSTATESC.COM (Under our properties, homes for rent) (Click APPLY ONLINE top right corner) 5003 Edwards Road, Unit 28 Taylors SC, 29687



SHOWINGS START 23 July 2020