Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28

5003 Edwards Rd · (864) 568-4947
Location

5003 Edwards Rd, Wade Hampton, SC 29687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Quiet, cozy and close to everything! Professionally cleaned place and professionally cleaned carpets!! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo Available for showings now. Located within minutes to your nearest Walmart and shopping centers on Wade Hampton Boulevard. Excellent area, condo unit inside of Edwards Crossing. Extremely clean - updated unit has some fresh paint, updated appliances (with service warranties), attached deck and premier parking. Included - Washer and Dryer. Small Pets ok, with Pet Deposit. $995/ month, one-month security deposit. Water included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $35 credit and background check. Apply at PMIUPSTATESC.COM (Under our properties, homes for rent) (Click APPLY ONLINE top right corner) 5003 Edwards Road, Unit 28 Taylors SC, 29687

PMIUPSTATESC.COM
FOR SHOWING REQUEST
SHOWINGS START 23 July 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 have any available units?
5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 have?
Some of 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 is pet friendly.
Does 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 offer parking?
Yes, 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 offers parking.
Does 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 have a pool?
No, 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 does not have a pool.
Does 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 have accessible units?
No, 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5003 Edwards Rd Unit 28 has units with air conditioning.
