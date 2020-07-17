All apartments in Wade Hampton
Find more places like 106 Bahan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wade Hampton, SC
/
106 Bahan St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

106 Bahan St

106 Bahan Street · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wade Hampton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

106 Bahan Street, Wade Hampton, SC 29687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 Bahan St · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. - Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. Hardwood Floors. Fenced-in Yard. Nice Deck for BBQ. Central Electric Air and Central gas Heat. Convenient to Wade Hampton Blvd and 10 mins to Downtown Greenville.

Call or email us to schedule showings at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Call for details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric
Heating Type: Central Gas
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Trash: City Pickup
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Lake Forest Elementary
Middle School: Sevier Middle
High School: Wade Hampton High

(RLNE3393077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Bahan St have any available units?
106 Bahan St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 Bahan St have?
Some of 106 Bahan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Bahan St currently offering any rent specials?
106 Bahan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Bahan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Bahan St is pet friendly.
Does 106 Bahan St offer parking?
No, 106 Bahan St does not offer parking.
Does 106 Bahan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Bahan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Bahan St have a pool?
No, 106 Bahan St does not have a pool.
Does 106 Bahan St have accessible units?
No, 106 Bahan St does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Bahan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Bahan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Bahan St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Bahan St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 106 Bahan St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wade Hampton 1 BedroomsWade Hampton 2 Bedrooms
Wade Hampton 3 BedroomsWade Hampton Apartments with Pools
Wade Hampton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCParker, SC
Five Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity