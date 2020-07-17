106 Bahan St

Amenities
Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. - Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. Hardwood Floors. Fenced-in Yard. Nice Deck for BBQ. Central Electric Air and Central gas Heat. Convenient to Wade Hampton Blvd and 10 mins to Downtown Greenville.
Call or email us to schedule showings at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Call for details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric
Heating Type: Central Gas
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Trash: City Pickup
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Lake Forest Elementary
Middle School: Sevier Middle
High School: Wade Hampton High
(RLNE3393077)