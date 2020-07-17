106 Bahan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. - Beautiful and Affordable 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home in Taylors. Hardwood Floors. Fenced-in Yard. Nice Deck for BBQ. Central Electric Air and Central gas Heat. Convenient to Wade Hampton Blvd and 10 mins to Downtown Greenville.



Call or email us to schedule showings at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Call for details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric

Heating Type: Central Gas

Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Trash: City Pickup

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Elementary School: Lake Forest Elementary

Middle School: Sevier Middle

High School: Wade Hampton High



(RLNE3393077)