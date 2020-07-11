Apartment List
/
SC
/
surfside beach
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Surfside Beach, SC with washer-dryer

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Surfside Beach
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2400 sqft
3BR 3.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Surfside Beach
612 16th ave North
612 16th Avenue North, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
LakeView Home NO HOA bring boat,RV Camper - Property Id: 242715 Bright and light wood floors, big closets close to Beach living room dinning room family room large Carport there is a garage in the back yard for storage only over sized back yard
Results within 1 mile of Surfside Beach

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
2170 Lytham Ct
2170 Lytham Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2066 sqft
NOTE***This property is not furnished! This brick veneer ranch is located on a beautifully landscaped cul-de-sac lot on the 17th tee box of Prestwick Country Club! The great room with a fireplace is accented with a vaulted ceiling and skylights,
Results within 5 miles of Surfside Beach
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
28 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1749 Paddington St.
1749 Paddington Street, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2900 sqft
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZGox6PmaKxe This beautiful, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, single family home with bonus room, has a great view of the lake.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II. This 3 bedroom/2 bath, 4th floor condo is only a year old.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5402 sweetwater blv 6203
5402 Sweetwater Blvd, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Customer 1st floor condo all new light and Bright - Property Id: 310608 Sweetwater has 8 pools each set of buildings has a semi private pool and court yard you will have a view from you over sized screen porch included with rent is

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
3947 Gladiola Ct Unit 304
3947 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3947 Gladiola Ct Unit 304 - 3947 Gladiola Ct. Available 07/15/20 Azalea Lakes - Fully Furnished - Fully Furnished unit - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Baths. Bamboo Flooring in all Living areas and Bedrooms. Open Floor plan with large breakfast bar.

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 01:58am
1 Unit Available
114 Winding River Dr
114 Winding River Drive, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2850 sqft
This property must be shown by a realtor. Please contact your realtor to schedule a showing of the property.

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES
3943 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3943 GLADIOLA COURT #302 - AZALEA LAKES Available 07/17/20 3rd Floor unit Azalea Lakes - Great location for this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath 3rd floor condo.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3344 Pampas Dr
3344 Pampas Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1800 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE MARKET COMMON - Property Id: 312682 TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO SHOPS WALKING AREAS NEAR RESTAURANTS GROCERY STORE Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312682 Property Id 312682 (RLNE5904632)

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
271 Burchwood Ln.
271 Birchwood Lane, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available for Lease Start Date of July 20th - August 1st, 2020. Current tenant is still occupying home and showings are available on a limited basis.
Results within 10 miles of Surfside Beach
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
74 Units Available
Artisan Living Wescott
9570 Eagle Pass Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
Your place, your space. Introducing Artisan Living Westcott - a boutique townhome community that's reinventing the way you live.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Myrtle Beach
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
370 Snorkel Way
370 Snorkel Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Walk to Beach, Furnished, 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2259 Beauclair Court
2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 26

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Forestbrook
4207 Livorn Loop
4207 Livorn Loop, Forestbrook, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Immaculate 3br/2ba home with attached garage located in the resort style community of Tuscany. Bright, open living/dining area with gorgeous hardwood flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Myrtlewood
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Available Now! Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home on Lake - 2 Miles to Beach! - Three bedroom, three bathroom town home with two large porches overlooks the Fairway Lake.

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
957 Pendant Circle
957 Pendant Circle, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
Just past the gated entrance to the small community of Parkview is this cozy 2br/2.5ba townhome ready for you to call home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2069 Silvercrest Dr Unit B
2069 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Coming soon in Turnberry Park at Carolina Forest. This ground floor unit hosts a spacious open floor plan with tile flooring throughout and carpet in each of the bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 08:50pm
Contact for Availability
121 Ashley Park Dr
121 Ashley Park Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$850.00 is for a short term lease to expire in January 2021. For a 12 month lease the rate is $1100.00.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
434 Swanson Dr.
434 Swanson Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1232 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home is located in Saw Grass East, which is in the Carolina Forest section of Myrtle Beach.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NC
Socastee, SCGarden City, SCRed Hill, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University