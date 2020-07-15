All apartments in Stateburg
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

6630 JJ Roberts Drive

6630 J J Roberts Drive · (803) 773-0221
Location

6630 J J Roberts Drive, Stateburg, SC 29154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6630 JJ Roberts Drive · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beech Creek - Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area. Eat In kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Separate laundry room. Master Suite with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Bonus room is 4th bedroom. Fenced yard. Covered back porch. Sprinkler system. *tenant is responsible for gas service for gas logs. Pet negotiable with owner approval.

Schools - Oakland/Shaw, Hillcrest Middle, Crestwood High School

Electricity - Black River
Water - High Hills
House on Septic System
Gas-for logs in fireplace
Trash-Waste Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5867211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 JJ Roberts Drive have any available units?
6630 JJ Roberts Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6630 JJ Roberts Drive have?
Some of 6630 JJ Roberts Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6630 JJ Roberts Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6630 JJ Roberts Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 JJ Roberts Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6630 JJ Roberts Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6630 JJ Roberts Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6630 JJ Roberts Drive offers parking.
Does 6630 JJ Roberts Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 JJ Roberts Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 JJ Roberts Drive have a pool?
No, 6630 JJ Roberts Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6630 JJ Roberts Drive have accessible units?
No, 6630 JJ Roberts Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 JJ Roberts Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6630 JJ Roberts Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6630 JJ Roberts Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6630 JJ Roberts Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
