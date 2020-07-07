1049 Star Creek Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bath, detached home is now available for a short term rental! Located in the highly desirable, Bridge Creek community. Prime location just minutes to Market Common, dining, entertainment, the beach and all that the Grand Strand has to offer! Great size living and dinning rooms with lots of windows, allowing massive amounts of light to pour in. Everything in this home is almost new and the HVAC & roof are just a few years old. Attached 1 car garage with ample driveway space for entertaining. This home's charm & location is a fantastic combo and won't last long! Schedule your showing today! Attention Potential Renters: Great for relocater's or for someone building, 6 month lease. This home is in a flood zone therefore tenant will be required to maintain renters insurance, active by date of lease signing. Responsible for yard maintenance and all utilities. Sorry, no pets.