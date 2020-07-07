All apartments in Socastee
Find more places like 1049 Star Creek Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Socastee, SC
/
1049 Star Creek Circle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

1049 Star Creek Circle

1049 Starcreek Cir · (843) 449-9444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Socastee
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1049 Starcreek Cir, Socastee, SC 29588

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 full bath, detached home is now available for a short term rental! Located in the highly desirable, Bridge Creek community. Prime location just minutes to Market Common, dining, entertainment, the beach and all that the Grand Strand has to offer! Great size living and dinning rooms with lots of windows, allowing massive amounts of light to pour in. Everything in this home is almost new and the HVAC & roof are just a few years old. Attached 1 car garage with ample driveway space for entertaining. This home's charm & location is a fantastic combo and won't last long! Schedule your showing today! Attention Potential Renters: Great for relocater's or for someone building, 6 month lease. This home is in a flood zone therefore tenant will be required to maintain renters insurance, active by date of lease signing. Responsible for yard maintenance and all utilities. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Star Creek Circle have any available units?
1049 Star Creek Circle has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1049 Star Creek Circle have?
Some of 1049 Star Creek Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Star Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Star Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Star Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1049 Star Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Socastee.
Does 1049 Star Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1049 Star Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 1049 Star Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Star Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Star Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 1049 Star Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Star Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 1049 Star Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Star Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 Star Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 Star Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1049 Star Creek Circle has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1049 Star Creek Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Socastee 2 BedroomsSocastee 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Socastee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSocastee Dog Friendly Apartments
Socastee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCLittle River, SCConway, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SCShallotte, NC
Garden City, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity