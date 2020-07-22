Apartment List
/
SC
/
seven oaks
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:00 PM

72 Apartments for rent in Seven Oaks, SC with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Seven Oaks means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
13 Units Available
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$775
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Located just off I-26 and I-20 just minutes from downtown Columbia. Elegant apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Community has 24-hour maintenance, plus pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Waterford
1340 Longcreek Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$728
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterford is located at 1340 Longcreek Drive Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$853
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1023 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
21 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,067
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
13 Units Available
Peachtree Place
200 Berryhill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$751
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1031 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with eat-in kitchens, vinyl flooring, and plush carpeting. Resident amenities include a clubhouse, a pool, and a playground. Close to I-20 and I-26.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Broad River Corridor
Lakes at Harbison
100 Fairforest Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1230 sqft
Welcome home to a comfortable community with beautiful apartment homes for rent in Columbia, SC. At Lakes at Harbison, we're excited to offer quality one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Broad River Corridor
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$931
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1273 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$902
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Briargate Condominiums
913 Old Manor Road, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
912 sqft
This gated community is conveniently located near I-20 & I-26. Just minutes away from anywhere in Columbia! Convenient to Fort Jackson, USC, Benedict College, Columbia College.

1 of 15

Last updated July 17 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
5006 VILLAGE CREEK Drive
5006 Village Creek Drive, St. Andrews, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1552 sqft
Extra Large, well maintained Contemporary Condo with 3 Bedrooms & 3 Baths offering an excellent opportunity for Roommates or multi-generational living!Two Master Suites, one down,one up, both with Walk in Closets & Private Baths.
Results within 5 miles of Seven Oaks
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
25 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$810
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1180 sqft
Forestbrook is located at 2805 Shadblow Lane West Columbia, SC. Forestbrook offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 750 to 1260 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
1 Unit Available
Granby Crossing
100 Granby Xing, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are currently updating our website. But dont worry, you can contact the Leasing Office to reserve your apartment home today!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
2 Units Available
Granby Oaks
800 State St, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$830
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1298 sqft
A community designed for a convenient and enjoyable life. In each large one, two and three bedroom apartment, you'll find fully equipped kitchens with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposals...separate dining room...walk-in closets...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,201
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1279 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 11:00 AM
7 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,216
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:01 AM
35 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
10 Units Available
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Columbiana Ridge
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$884
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$963
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1358 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,307
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,164
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Seven Oaks, SC

Finding apartments with a pool in Seven Oaks means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Seven Oaks could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Seven Oaks 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSeven Oaks Apartments with BalconiesSeven Oaks Apartments with Garages
Seven Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeven Oaks Apartments with ParkingSeven Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Seven Oaks Pet Friendly ApartmentsSeven Oaks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SC
Forest Acres, SCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCDalzell, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter