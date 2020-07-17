489 Denman Loop

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave bathtub

Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, with spacious living room and dining room, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, all appliances plus over the range microwave, master bedroom has huge walk in closet, garden tub, with separate shower and double sink, ceiling fans, 2 car garage, lovely front and back yard, and much more. Close to I20, I77, 277,near Ft. Jackson, close to shopping, zoned for Bridge Creek Elementary, Kelly Mills Middle, & Ridge View High School. Appointments only!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 9/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

