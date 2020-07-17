All apartments in Richland County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:54 PM

489 Denman Loop

489 Denman Loop · (803) 672-0029
Location

489 Denman Loop, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, with spacious living room and dining room, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, all appliances plus over the range microwave, master bedroom has huge walk in closet, garden tub, with separate shower and double sink, ceiling fans, 2 car garage, lovely front and back yard, and much more. Close to I20, I77, 277,near Ft. Jackson, close to shopping, zoned for Bridge Creek Elementary, Kelly Mills Middle, & Ridge View High School. Appointments only!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 9/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 489 Denman Loop have any available units?
489 Denman Loop has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 489 Denman Loop have?
Some of 489 Denman Loop's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 489 Denman Loop currently offering any rent specials?
489 Denman Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 489 Denman Loop pet-friendly?
No, 489 Denman Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 489 Denman Loop offer parking?
Yes, 489 Denman Loop offers parking.
Does 489 Denman Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 489 Denman Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 489 Denman Loop have a pool?
No, 489 Denman Loop does not have a pool.
Does 489 Denman Loop have accessible units?
No, 489 Denman Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 489 Denman Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 489 Denman Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 489 Denman Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 489 Denman Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
