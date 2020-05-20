All apartments in Richland County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

316 Westridge Road

316 Westridge Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1938787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

316 Westridge Road, Richland County, SC 29045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Rently box 1176978

Come tour this three bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 1425 square feet of space, minutes away from US-1. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.columbia@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Westridge Road have any available units?
316 Westridge Road has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 316 Westridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
316 Westridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Westridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Westridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 316 Westridge Road offer parking?
No, 316 Westridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 316 Westridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Westridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Westridge Road have a pool?
No, 316 Westridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 316 Westridge Road have accessible units?
No, 316 Westridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Westridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Westridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Westridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Westridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
