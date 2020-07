Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

FOR RENT ONLY - Students not allowed. This one is truly different with crown molding, custom paint and all the upgrades. The owner/agent got first pick and the view is truly stunning. Enjoy game day from the sizable private balcony with sweeping views of the stadium, or relax inside surrounded by granite, hardwoods, and 9' ceilings. Located just minutes from downtown, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and parks. Fully furnished.