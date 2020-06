Amenities

Wow! This beautiful home is a must see! Featuring an updated kitchen with an open floor plan to the dining room. Hardwood floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms. A gorgeous master bath addition. Complete with a fenced in front and back yard. Very spacious back yard with a workshop building included. Cozy back deck area to enjoy the outdoors. All electric utilities, central heat and air.