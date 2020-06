Amenities

Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo at Overlook - Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo located on Lake Hartwell in the gated community of Overlook. Open floorplan with large laundry room and all stainless steel appliances - new washer & dryer included! Perfect location off I-85. Convienient To Clemson University, Tri-County Tech, Anderson University and Greenville. Great clubhouse with pool and gym. HOA includes water, sewer, trash. NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5712501)