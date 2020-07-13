Apartment List
north myrtle beach
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

26 Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Myrtle Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Barefoot
2409 Thoroughfare Drive
2409 Thoroughfare Dr, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Luxurious, Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Blackwater Town Home at Barefoot Resort! - Stunning, unfurnished, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Blackwater town home is located in the Dye Estates section of Barefoot Resort and Golf.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Grove Beach
305 22nd Ave N
305 22nd Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
We are offering a recently updated, fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 bathroom vacation house close at Cherry Grove Beach in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Available for a 1-2-3 month furnished rental. Available on August 1, 2020.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1730 Lake Egret Dr.
1730 Lake Egret Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
22 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$970
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
39 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,114
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
2 Units Available
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$973
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
417 Black Smith Ln Unit C
417 Black Smith Lane, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Nestled in the Planters Point section within the highly desirable community of The Farm in Carolina Forest is where you will find this spacious townhome with attached 2-car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7509 N Ocean Blvd #502
7509 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Ocean Villas Par Furnished Condo - Rare opportunity to rent this ocean view unit in Myrtle Bech at Ocean Villas. This shot gun style unit features granite kitchen countertops with a stainless steel appliance package. Tile flooring throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6526 Valene Court
6526 Valene Court, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
Gorgeous 3bd/2ba in private community super close to the beach! - Location cannot be beat! This home is right off of 67th Ave. just a couple of blocks to the beach. Super private and quiet community.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
915 Lilyturf Circle
915 Lilyturf Cir, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Enjoy Single Level Luxury Living! These brand-new two-bedroom, two-bathroom rentals will feature attention to detail at every corner from gourmet kitchens, single car garages (with two car driveways), outdoor living on screened in porches, peaceful

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7300 Porcher Dr.
7300 Porcher Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Beautiful townhome less than 1,000 feet from the beach for rent available ASAP! The 3 bedrooms are all full of light and spacious. There are 2 full baths on the top two floors and a half bath on the first floor by the entrance for guests.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.
Last updated July 10 at 07:12am
9 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3137 Robin's Nest Way
3137 Robins Nest Way, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home, 2 Car Garage, Corner Lot, at The Farm with Amenities! - Stunning unfurnished four bedroom, three bathroom home on a spacious corner lot overlooks a lake in The Farm community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2259 Beauclair Court
2259 Beauclair Court, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
2259 Beauclair Court Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated in Berkshire Forest! - Enjoy the good life in this popular Carolina Forest community! The awesome amenities provide recreation for residents of all ages. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 Norwood St. SW
1903 Norwood Street Southwest, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2216 sqft
Property located in Schnooers Pointe- 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a loft area - This property is located in Schnooers Pointe. This 2 story property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft area and an extra room for an office.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
470 Dandelion Lane
470 Dandelion Lane, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
470 Dandelion Lane Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home with Garage in Carolina Forest! - This attractive home is unfurnished, located the Avalon community of Carolina Forest and is cat friendly! There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
825 Silvercrest Dr
825 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1678 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home has it all. From this exquisite home's location in Avalon at Carolina Forest you have quick and easy access to all the Grand Strand has to offer.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5028 Wickalow Way
5028 Wickalow Way, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1950 sqft
3BR/2.5BA/2 Car Garage in Avalon @ Carolina Forest - Property Id: 310568 3BR/2.5BA/2 Car Garage in the Avalon at Carolina Forest available IMMEDIATELY. You will love this 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
434 Swanson Dr.
434 Swanson Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1232 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home is located in Saw Grass East, which is in the Carolina Forest section of Myrtle Beach.
City Guide for North Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach is home to one of the nation's most celebrated beaches, which attracts more than 10 million visitors a year.

If the name "North Myrtle Beach" evokes blissful images of sun and sand for you, then you're not alone. Although its population is only 13,752, the main beach area attracts more than 10 million visitors a year, so somebody here must be doing something right. Obviously, it's one of the region's premier tourist destinations, but it's also a stunningly beautiful place to call home, with warm, friendly locals who don't seem to mind that their hometown is overrun with millions of strangers throughout the year. In addition, it boasts corporate headquarters for companies such as Accent Stainless Steel and furniture manufacturer BauschLinnemann, so it's not all fun and games here. When you're done working and you're ready to play, however, the beach awaits you, in all its pristine glory. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Myrtle Beach, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Myrtle Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

