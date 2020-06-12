/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:31 PM
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Augusta, SC
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1005 James Street
1005 James St, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1017 sqft
3 bed 1 bath ranch in North Augusta. Featuring a spacious living area with sleek hardwood floors, you will love entertaining family and friends in the bright and open family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1213 Lake Avenue
1213 Lake Ave, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1212 sqft
ALL BRICK,CHARMING COTTAGE! 3 GREAT SIZE ROOMS WITH A RECENTLY UPDATED FULL BATH. LARGE, FENCED IN BACKYARD AND TONS OF PARKING. COZY GAS LOGS FIREPLACE IN A LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
349 Old Walnut Branch
349 Old Walnut Br, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1537 sqft
This one is sure to go fast! This spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath is conveniently located just moments from Interstate 20, giving you easy access to both Augusta and Aiken while still enjoying the quiet neighborhood style of North Augusta.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
609 Old Edgefield Road
609 Old Edgefield Rd, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1644 sqft
Looking for the perfect rental for you and your family? Look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home located in North Augusta, SC features a FULLY FENCED yard. That's right, the entire property is fenced with gate access at the driveway.
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
423 Lake Avenue
423 Lake Ave, North Augusta, SC
3 Bedrooms
$765
1200 sqft
Available Now! Brick ranch with approximately 1200 square feet. Living room. Dining room. Hardwood floors. Sunroom could be office. Kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Includes washer and dryer. Outside storage. Service animal only.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
200 Langfuhr Way
200 Langfuhr Way, North Augusta, SC
200 Langfuhr Way Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 200 Langfuhr Way North Augusta, SC 29860 - Beautiful 5 Bed/ 3.5 Bath 3610 Heated Sq/ft Home w/ Owner Suite on main.
Results within 1 mile of North Augusta
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1922 sqft
1155 Lake Greenwood Drive Available 07/15/20 Ranch Home with Split Floor Plan - Currently being painted and having new carpet installed, this ranch home offers in addition to tons of natural lighting, a two car garage and a large eat-in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goodale Landing
1 Unit Available
110 Riverbend Dr
110 Riverbend Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
No Bank Qualifying,Bad Credit Ok perfect opportunity for right family! Enjoy life in this 3Bed-3 1/2Bath townhome conveniently located in walking distance to the Savannah River. 2 Fire places! One in Living room and one in Owner's Suite.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
227 Broad Street
227 Broad Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
227 Broad Street - Available Now! Home with Approximately 1800 Square Feet. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included, Dining room, Washer and Dryer hookups, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2622 National Woods Drive
2622 Nationalwoods Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1400 sqft
Cute National Hills Home with New Carpet and Paint! - Cute 3 bedroom, two bath ranch home with fenced backyard. Kitchen includes dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Formal dining room. Large family room with wood burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
122 Goudy Court
122 Goudy Court, Clearwater, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1890 sqft
Available now! Quiet living w/the convenience of being close to everything! Fresh interior paint & flooring, including brand new carpet! Covered front porch, large foyer opens to open floor plan concept with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan in
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
410 3rd Street
410 3rd Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1431 sqft
Available Now! Ranch Style Home with Approximately 1431 Square Feet. Living Room, Kitchen with Dining Area with Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood Floors.Fenced Yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Laney Walker
1 Unit Available
1023 D'Antignac Street
1023 D'antignac Street, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1482 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath rental just two blocks from University Hospital in Augusta GA. Great rental for any Augusta GA medical staff/students or anyone looking to have a completely furnished rental.
Results within 5 miles of North Augusta
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
West Augusta
110 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Bethlehem
57 Units Available
Beacon Station
1480 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1383 sqft
Beacon Station represents a coming of age for downtown Augusta. Be one of the first to live in a community with truly modern amenities, smart plans, and in-house services all designed with your experience in mind. Make the move to Beacon Station.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2703 Woodchip Dr
2703 Woodchip Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
National Hills Cottage - Beautiful two-story 3BR/2BA home in National Hills subdivision (right in front of the Masters). Location! Location! Location! - Minutes to the Medical Complex, I-20 (gateway to everywhere), Ft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Old Cherokee Indian Rd
223 Old Cherokee Indian Rd, Aiken County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$600
Rent-to-Own - 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Graniteville with 0.25 acre! - We are pleased to offer this 3 bedroom home in Graniteville for Rent-to-Own. This home is on Old Cherokee Indian Road and comes with 0.25 acre of land.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond Hill
1 Unit Available
2306 Tudor Dr.
2306 Tudor Drive, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1025 sqft
- (RLNE5817486)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2520 Carriage Creek
2520 Carriage Creek, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Location...Location...Location... - Welcome home to 2520 Carriage Creek. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is the perfect patio home. Open concept kitchen and living space with cathedral ceilings and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Augusta
1 Unit Available
2304 Willow Creek Court E
2304 Willow Creek Court East, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2163 sqft
2304 Willow Creek Court E Available 07/10/20 2304 Willow Creek Court W - AVAILABLE July 10, 2020! This charming home is nestled in the woods just outside the Augusta National in Willow Creek.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 Birch Drive
1821 Birch Drive, Edgefield County, SC
Lovely brick ranch on an Acre lot! - Lovely brick one story ranch home with a half basement & 2 car garage on 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1746 Wycliffe St
1746 Johns Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
999 sqft
1746 Wycliffe Street - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located near the medical district! Newly renovated, freshly painted with hardwood floors, kitchen with eat-in area and large back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
2020 Glennfield Lane
2020 Glennfield Lane, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Location...Location...
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
538 Hickman Rd
538 Hickman Road, Augusta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1160 sqft
Cute Hickman Ranch! - Adorable rental close to Augusta's medical centers, schools, and restaurants! This property offers gorgeous hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and more. Rooms are spacious and located centrally to full bathroom.
