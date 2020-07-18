All apartments in Myrtle Beach
2761 G Kruzel St.

2761 Kruzel St · (843) 232-0000
Location

2761 Kruzel St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2761 G Kruzel St. · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Market Common - Row Homes - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JR9ztLNrd1m

Gorgeous 3 story brick town home in Market Common, 2bd/2 full baths, 2 1/2 baths, with den. First floor offers downstairs den, upstairs is a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. The bedrooms are located on the third floor with a private bath for each. This home boast hardwood floors throughout as well as ceramic tile. Plenty of storage on all three levels with a one car garage. Minimum 1-year lease required. No smoking allowed, pets conditional. Tenant responsible for paying electric, water, internet and cable.

Application Requirements
Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,
bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.
Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.
Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.
Verifiable 2 Year Work History.
Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.

Application Process
Fill out online application thoroughly.
Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).
Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).
Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.

(RLNE5878302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2761 G Kruzel St. have any available units?
2761 G Kruzel St. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2761 G Kruzel St. have?
Some of 2761 G Kruzel St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2761 G Kruzel St. currently offering any rent specials?
2761 G Kruzel St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2761 G Kruzel St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2761 G Kruzel St. is pet friendly.
Does 2761 G Kruzel St. offer parking?
Yes, 2761 G Kruzel St. offers parking.
Does 2761 G Kruzel St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2761 G Kruzel St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2761 G Kruzel St. have a pool?
No, 2761 G Kruzel St. does not have a pool.
Does 2761 G Kruzel St. have accessible units?
No, 2761 G Kruzel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2761 G Kruzel St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2761 G Kruzel St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2761 G Kruzel St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2761 G Kruzel St. does not have units with air conditioning.
