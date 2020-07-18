2761 G Kruzel St.

Amenities

Market Common - Row Homes - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JR9ztLNrd1m



Gorgeous 3 story brick town home in Market Common, 2bd/2 full baths, 2 1/2 baths, with den. First floor offers downstairs den, upstairs is a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. The bedrooms are located on the third floor with a private bath for each. This home boast hardwood floors throughout as well as ceramic tile. Plenty of storage on all three levels with a one car garage. Minimum 1-year lease required. No smoking allowed, pets conditional. Tenant responsible for paying electric, water, internet and cable.



Application Requirements

Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,

bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.

Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.

Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.

Verifiable 2 Year Work History.

Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.



Application Process

Fill out online application thoroughly.

Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).

Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).

Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.



