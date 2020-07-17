1749 Paddington St.

All apartments in Myrtle Beach
Location

1749 Paddington Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZGox6PmaKxe

This beautiful, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, single family home with bonus room, has a great view of the lake. This home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures. The kitchen features integrated appliances, upgraded granite, back splash, raised panel cabinets with crown molding throughout. Plantation blinds throughout. Beautiful lanai, with heat and air to enjoy with friends and family. No smoking allowed, pets conditional. Minimum 1-year lease required. Tenant responsible for paying electric, water, gas, internet and cable.

Application Requirements
Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,
bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.
Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.
Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.
Verifiable 2 Year Work History.
Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.

Application Process
Fill out online application thoroughly.
Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).
Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).
Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5889829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

