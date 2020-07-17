1749 Paddington St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access

Emmens Preserve - Market Common - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZGox6PmaKxe



This beautiful, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, single family home with bonus room, has a great view of the lake. This home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures. The kitchen features integrated appliances, upgraded granite, back splash, raised panel cabinets with crown molding throughout. Plantation blinds throughout. Beautiful lanai, with heat and air to enjoy with friends and family. No smoking allowed, pets conditional. Minimum 1-year lease required. Tenant responsible for paying electric, water, gas, internet and cable.



Application Requirements

Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,

bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.

Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.

Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.

Verifiable 2 Year Work History.

Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.



Application Process

Fill out online application thoroughly.

Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).

Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).

Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5889829)