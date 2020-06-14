All apartments in Irmo
Location

7 Stanford Ridge Court, Irmo, SC 29063

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Beautiful one story home located in Fox Run in the heart of Irmo. Situated on a cul-de-sac street this home has a big front yard, 2 car garage and fenced in backyard with patio. When you walk in the front door you'll love the high ceilings, lots of windows and open spacious feeling. The living room has a fireplace and dining area off to the side. The large kitchen is open and has windows into the living room, dark wood cabinets, a built in bench by the window. Full size washer/dryer connections off the kitchen. Full bath off the hall. Master suite has a trey ceiling, full bath with garden tub and separate shower. 2nd full bath off the hall. Two additional bedrooms. Just of Lake Murray Blvd easy access to I-26, Irmo and Harbison shopping.

Unfortunately this property does not qualify for section 8 housing vouchers.

This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment for your convenience, call today for more details or register online with Rently via www.rentconrex.com.

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO: A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610-680 must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 681-720 must have a 55% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 721 or higher must have 60% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor. Guarantors must have a 610 minimum Transunion Resident Score and gross monthly income of at least 5x the monthly rent.

Pet Policy Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community. We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.

Pets not allowed include: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid, or any mixed breeds that include a mix of one of the breeds listed, and any other breed deemed to be aggressive or a threat.

On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date. An interview or picture could be requested.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below. https://rentconrex.com/info/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now!
4) Application fee is $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Stanford Ridge Court have any available units?
7 Stanford Ridge Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Stanford Ridge Court have?
Some of 7 Stanford Ridge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Stanford Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Stanford Ridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Stanford Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Stanford Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 7 Stanford Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 Stanford Ridge Court does offer parking.
Does 7 Stanford Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Stanford Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Stanford Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 7 Stanford Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Stanford Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Stanford Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Stanford Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Stanford Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Stanford Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Stanford Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
