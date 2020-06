7 Stanford Ridge Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN BEFORE JANUARY 5TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!



Beautiful one story home located in Fox Run in the heart of Irmo. Situated on a cul-de-sac street this home has a big front yard, 2 car garage and fenced in backyard with patio. When you walk in the front door you'll love the high ceilings, lots of windows and open spacious feeling. The living room has a fireplace and dining area off to the side. The large kitchen is open and has windows into the living room, dark wood cabinets, a built in bench by the window. Full size washer/dryer connections off the kitchen. Full bath off the hall. Master suite has a trey ceiling, full bath with garden tub and separate shower. 2nd full bath off the hall. Two additional bedrooms. Just of Lake Murray Blvd easy access to I-26, Irmo and Harbison shopping.



Unfortunately this property does not qualify for section 8 housing vouchers.



This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment for your convenience, call today for more details or register online with Rently via www.rentconrex.com.



Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.



CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO: A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610-680 must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 681-720 must have a 55% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 721 or higher must have 60% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor. Guarantors must have a 610 minimum Transunion Resident Score and gross monthly income of at least 5x the monthly rent.



Pet Policy Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community. We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.



Pets not allowed include: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid, or any mixed breeds that include a mix of one of the breeds listed, and any other breed deemed to be aggressive or a threat.



On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date. An interview or picture could be requested.



Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below. https://rentconrex.com/info/



Online applications:

1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

2) Find address for which you are applying

3) Click Apply Now!

4) Application fee is $45.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.