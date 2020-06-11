All apartments in Irmo
594 Compass Rose Way
594 Compass Rose Way

Location

594 Compass Rose Way, Irmo, SC 29063

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3296 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 2-story brick home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Rose Oaks Neighborhood. It features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms - with each bedroom coming with its own large walk in closet to provide ample storage. Upgraded finishes can be found throughout the home, like real hardwood flooring, crown moldings, and a working fireplace. The open concept kitchen, living room and dining room are perfect for entertaining and can accommodate a family of any size. Additional design features include an upstairs laundry room, a main floor Mother-in-law Suite, and a screened-in back deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 594 Compass Rose Way have any available units?
594 Compass Rose Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 594 Compass Rose Way have?
Some of 594 Compass Rose Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 594 Compass Rose Way currently offering any rent specials?
594 Compass Rose Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 594 Compass Rose Way pet-friendly?
No, 594 Compass Rose Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irmo.
Does 594 Compass Rose Way offer parking?
No, 594 Compass Rose Way does not offer parking.
Does 594 Compass Rose Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 594 Compass Rose Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 594 Compass Rose Way have a pool?
No, 594 Compass Rose Way does not have a pool.
Does 594 Compass Rose Way have accessible units?
No, 594 Compass Rose Way does not have accessible units.
Does 594 Compass Rose Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 594 Compass Rose Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 594 Compass Rose Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 594 Compass Rose Way has units with air conditioning.
