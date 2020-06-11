594 Compass Rose Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 2-story brick home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Rose Oaks Neighborhood. It features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms - with each bedroom coming with its own large walk in closet to provide ample storage. Upgraded finishes can be found throughout the home, like real hardwood flooring, crown moldings, and a working fireplace. The open concept kitchen, living room and dining room are perfect for entertaining and can accommodate a family of any size. Additional design features include an upstairs laundry room, a main floor Mother-in-law Suite, and a screened-in back deck.