All apartments in Irmo
Find more places like 437 N Royal Tower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irmo, SC
/
437 N Royal Tower Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

437 N Royal Tower Drive

437 North Royal Tower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irmo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

437 North Royal Tower Drive, Irmo, SC 29063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This all brick home has been recently updated with fresh paint and has 3 bedrooms, one is currently being used as an office, the Great room has a wood burning fireplace, there is a formal dining area, the kitchen has all appliances with a full size double refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, Electric stove, microwave, and will include washer and dryer in the laundry room. The master bathroom has recently been updated. The large side entry two car garage has double garage doors. You can walk out the French doors onto the patio that overlooks the large backyard. This home is zoned for Lexington/Richland 5 Schools, and is located near a park, shopping, Lake Murray, and I-26!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 N Royal Tower Drive have any available units?
437 N Royal Tower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irmo, SC.
What amenities does 437 N Royal Tower Drive have?
Some of 437 N Royal Tower Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 N Royal Tower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
437 N Royal Tower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 N Royal Tower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 437 N Royal Tower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irmo.
Does 437 N Royal Tower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 437 N Royal Tower Drive offers parking.
Does 437 N Royal Tower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 N Royal Tower Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 N Royal Tower Drive have a pool?
No, 437 N Royal Tower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 437 N Royal Tower Drive have accessible units?
No, 437 N Royal Tower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 437 N Royal Tower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 N Royal Tower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 N Royal Tower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 N Royal Tower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard
Irmo, SC 29212
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd
Irmo, SC 29063
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd
Irmo, SC 29063

Similar Pages

Irmo 1 BedroomsIrmo 2 Bedrooms
Irmo Apartments with ParkingIrmo Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Irmo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCSumter, SCCayce, SCForest Acres, SC
Newberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-AikenUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter