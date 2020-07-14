437 N Royal Tower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This all brick home has been recently updated with fresh paint and has 3 bedrooms, one is currently being used as an office, the Great room has a wood burning fireplace, there is a formal dining area, the kitchen has all appliances with a full size double refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, Electric stove, microwave, and will include washer and dryer in the laundry room. The master bathroom has recently been updated. The large side entry two car garage has double garage doors. You can walk out the French doors onto the patio that overlooks the large backyard. This home is zoned for Lexington/Richland 5 Schools, and is located near a park, shopping, Lake Murray, and I-26!