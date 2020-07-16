879 Summer Mist Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath off Forestbrook Rd - Property Id: 110671



Built 2016 nearly new Home off Forestbrook Rd.

This house is All one level!

3BR 2BA home open floor plan dining room/living room and gorgeous kitchen with top of line appliances and granite counters.

1800sqft, 18" ceramic tile flooring throughout house, Hardwood in bdrms.

Community pool.

Call to set up time to view.



Please do not disturb the tenants that are currently living in the house.



Appointment ONLY



Chris Serafini

Agent Group Realty

843 421 8274

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110671

Property Id 110671



(RLNE5922120)