All apartments in Horry County
Find more places like 879 Summer Mist Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horry County, SC
/
879 Summer Mist Dr
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

879 Summer Mist Dr

879 Summer Mist Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

879 Summer Mist Drive, Horry County, SC 29588

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath off Forestbrook Rd - Property Id: 110671

Built 2016 nearly new Home off Forestbrook Rd.
This house is All one level!
3BR 2BA home open floor plan dining room/living room and gorgeous kitchen with top of line appliances and granite counters.
1800sqft, 18" ceramic tile flooring throughout house, Hardwood in bdrms.
Community pool.
Call to set up time to view.

Please do not disturb the tenants that are currently living in the house.

Appointment ONLY

Chris Serafini
Agent Group Realty
843 421 8274
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110671
Property Id 110671

(RLNE5922120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 Summer Mist Dr have any available units?
879 Summer Mist Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horry County, SC.
What amenities does 879 Summer Mist Dr have?
Some of 879 Summer Mist Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 Summer Mist Dr currently offering any rent specials?
879 Summer Mist Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 Summer Mist Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 879 Summer Mist Dr is pet friendly.
Does 879 Summer Mist Dr offer parking?
No, 879 Summer Mist Dr does not offer parking.
Does 879 Summer Mist Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 Summer Mist Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 Summer Mist Dr have a pool?
Yes, 879 Summer Mist Dr has a pool.
Does 879 Summer Mist Dr have accessible units?
No, 879 Summer Mist Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 879 Summer Mist Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 879 Summer Mist Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 879 Summer Mist Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 879 Summer Mist Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N
Little River, SC 29566
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr
Little River, SC 29566
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCWilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCHope Mills, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMyrtle Grove, NCRaeford, NCNorthchase, NCShallotte, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCGarden City, SCRockfish, NC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SCLumberton, NCLaurinburg, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College