All apartments in Horry County
Find more places like 7350 Hucks Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horry County, SC
/
7350 Hucks Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7350 Hucks Road

7350 Hucks Road · (843) 488-5224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7350 Hucks Road, Horry County, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7350 Hucks Road · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
new construction
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home right outside the City of Conway - This property is NEW construction and will be available July 15, 2020!!! This is a must see 3 bed 2 bath home right outside the city limits of Conway, SC. Property features wood laminate flooring throughout the house, open living space, kitchen with breakfast bar, available washer & dryer hookup, large closets in bedrooms. Private Lot with No HOA!

MINIMUM 12 month lease required. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING! Sorry No Pets.

CURRENTLY OUR OFFICE IS CLOSED FOR WALK-INS TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR STAFF, RESIDENTS, OWNERS, VENDORS, AND PATRONS. IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN ONE OF OUR PROPERTIES FOR RENT, please visit www.kspropertymanagement.com and fill out a Guest Card/Application. We can also be reached at (843) 488-5224.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7350 Hucks Road have any available units?
7350 Hucks Road has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7350 Hucks Road currently offering any rent specials?
7350 Hucks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7350 Hucks Road pet-friendly?
No, 7350 Hucks Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 7350 Hucks Road offer parking?
No, 7350 Hucks Road does not offer parking.
Does 7350 Hucks Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7350 Hucks Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7350 Hucks Road have a pool?
No, 7350 Hucks Road does not have a pool.
Does 7350 Hucks Road have accessible units?
No, 7350 Hucks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7350 Hucks Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7350 Hucks Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7350 Hucks Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7350 Hucks Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7350 Hucks Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N
Little River, SC 29566
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544
Conway, SC 29526
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCWilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCHope Mills, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMyrtle Grove, NCRaeford, NCNorthchase, NCShallotte, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCGarden City, SCRockfish, NC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SCLumberton, NCLaurinburg, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity