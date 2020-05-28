7350 Hucks Road

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors new construction

Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home right outside the City of Conway - This property is NEW construction and will be available July 15, 2020!!! This is a must see 3 bed 2 bath home right outside the city limits of Conway, SC. Property features wood laminate flooring throughout the house, open living space, kitchen with breakfast bar, available washer & dryer hookup, large closets in bedrooms. Private Lot with No HOA!



MINIMUM 12 month lease required. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING! Sorry No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



