All apartments in Horry County
Find more places like
699 Riverwalk Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horry County, SC
/
699 Riverwalk Dr
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:20 AM

699 Riverwalk Dr

699 Riverwalk Drive · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

699 Riverwalk Drive, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Earn some green! Park Avenue Properties will reimburse the appliction fee for any approved applicant executing a 12 month lease prior to 3/17/20!

As you step into this luxurious condo, you will find an open family room featuring hardwood flooring throughout and a large window overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway.

The kitchen offers white wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. A spacious master bedroom, private bathroom and laundry area complete the space. Enjoy the waterfront view from your balcony where you can sit and watch the yachts sailing out to sea!

This community features an indoor pool. Water/sewer and trash service are included.

Centrally located in Myrtle Beach, convenient to Tanger Outlets, Coastal Grand Mall, and Broadway at the Beach. Close to Waccamaw National Wildlife Rescue for hours of recreation! Easy access to the Myrtle Beach International Airport. Enjoy a round of golf at the Arrowhead Country Club or enjoy a day at the beach just a short drive away.

Sorry, no pets!

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 Riverwalk Dr have any available units?
699 Riverwalk Dr has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 699 Riverwalk Dr have?
Some of 699 Riverwalk Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 Riverwalk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
699 Riverwalk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 Riverwalk Dr pet-friendly?
No, 699 Riverwalk Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 699 Riverwalk Dr offer parking?
No, 699 Riverwalk Dr does not offer parking.
Does 699 Riverwalk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 699 Riverwalk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 Riverwalk Dr have a pool?
Yes, 699 Riverwalk Dr has a pool.
Does 699 Riverwalk Dr have accessible units?
No, 699 Riverwalk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 699 Riverwalk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 699 Riverwalk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 699 Riverwalk Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 699 Riverwalk Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N
Little River, SC 29566
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr
Little River, SC 29566
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544
Conway, SC 29526

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCWilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCHope Mills, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SCMyrtle Grove, NCRaeford, NCNorthchase, NCShallotte, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCGarden City, SCRockfish, NCSocastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SCLumberton, NCLaurinburg, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State UniversityUniversity of North Carolina WilmingtonHorry-Georgetown Technical College