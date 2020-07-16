699 Riverwalk Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Earn some green! Park Avenue Properties will reimburse the appliction fee for any approved applicant executing a 12 month lease prior to 3/17/20!



As you step into this luxurious condo, you will find an open family room featuring hardwood flooring throughout and a large window overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway.



The kitchen offers white wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. A spacious master bedroom, private bathroom and laundry area complete the space. Enjoy the waterfront view from your balcony where you can sit and watch the yachts sailing out to sea!



This community features an indoor pool. Water/sewer and trash service are included.



Centrally located in Myrtle Beach, convenient to Tanger Outlets, Coastal Grand Mall, and Broadway at the Beach. Close to Waccamaw National Wildlife Rescue for hours of recreation! Easy access to the Myrtle Beach International Airport. Enjoy a round of golf at the Arrowhead Country Club or enjoy a day at the beach just a short drive away.



Sorry, no pets!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**