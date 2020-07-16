All apartments in Horry County
603 Wagon Wheel Rd.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

603 Wagon Wheel Rd.

603 Wagon Wheel Road · No Longer Available
Location

603 Wagon Wheel Road, Horry County, SC 29572

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a 1 Bedroom, (1) Bath Condo Unit located at Wagon Wheel Arms . This Unit is Unfurnished. It has New Paint and Appliances. It is A Cute, Quaint (1) Bedroom that is located right off of Kings Hwy, Close proximity to the Beach, Fine Dining Restaurants, and Close to the Tanger Outlet Mall, Myrtle Beach Mall and major Attractions such as The Carolina Opry, and Pirates Voyage. It is one of the Lowest Priced (1) Bedroom Condo's on the Beach. All you need to Pay for is the Electricity. What a Deal. Call today and come see this Condo, it will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. have any available units?
603 Wagon Wheel Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horry County, SC.
Is 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
603 Wagon Wheel Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. offer parking?
No, 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. have a pool?
No, 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. have accessible units?
No, 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Wagon Wheel Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
