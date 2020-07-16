603 Wagon Wheel Rd.

Amenities

dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

This is a 1 Bedroom, (1) Bath Condo Unit located at Wagon Wheel Arms . This Unit is Unfurnished. It has New Paint and Appliances. It is A Cute, Quaint (1) Bedroom that is located right off of Kings Hwy, Close proximity to the Beach, Fine Dining Restaurants, and Close to the Tanger Outlet Mall, Myrtle Beach Mall and major Attractions such as The Carolina Opry, and Pirates Voyage. It is one of the Lowest Priced (1) Bedroom Condo's on the Beach. All you need to Pay for is the Electricity. What a Deal. Call today and come see this Condo, it will not last long.