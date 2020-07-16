All apartments in Horry County
540 Stonemason Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:46 AM

540 Stonemason Drive

540 Stonemason Drive · (843) 796-2425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

540 Stonemason Drive, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 540 Stonemason Drive · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Custom Home in Covington Lakes! -

Spacious, all brick 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home at Covington Lakes in Carolina Forest. 2300 square feet with stainless steel appliances, custom 42 inch cabinets with under mount lighting, corian counter tops, tray ceilings, beautiful tile work in bathrooms, double walk-in shower, wood and tile flooring throughout, large bedrooms, Carolina room, and oversized 2 car garage. The views from the rear patio overlook the lake with fountains. No smoking unit. Carolina Forest schools. Close to shopping and entertainment.

(RLNE3674815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Stonemason Drive have any available units?
540 Stonemason Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 540 Stonemason Drive currently offering any rent specials?
540 Stonemason Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Stonemason Drive pet-friendly?
No, 540 Stonemason Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 540 Stonemason Drive offer parking?
Yes, 540 Stonemason Drive offers parking.
Does 540 Stonemason Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Stonemason Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Stonemason Drive have a pool?
No, 540 Stonemason Drive does not have a pool.
Does 540 Stonemason Drive have accessible units?
No, 540 Stonemason Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Stonemason Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Stonemason Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Stonemason Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Stonemason Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
