Amenities

granite counters cable included recently renovated

Unit Amenities cable included granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit, FIRST FLOOR with stunning golf course views! This unit has just recently undergone renovations and beautiful upgrades such as granite counter tops, new flooring and brand new paint through out! Looking for a year lease applicant only. Application Fee and Security Deposit will be required. No pets and no smoking. Trash and basic cable included.