Pamper yourself at this fabulous condo in Surfside Beach! Available May-September 2020- 204C3 - This recently renovated Villa is located in Surfside Beach just 1.5 miles to the closest beach access. This immaculate condo includes a full eat in kitchen and comfortable living room to relax and enjoy family time. There is a very spacious downstairs master bedroom with bathroom as well as a spacious loft bedroom with private bath. Located inside the Plantation Resort, but privately owned and separate from the resort, this villa is quietly tucked away but right in the middle of Surfside Beach, "The Family Beach" and close to excellent restaurants and fun beach activities! Book your family's next home away from home with us!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5636324)