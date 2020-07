Amenities

3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Carolina Willows - This is a spacious second floor condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Includes vaulted ceilings and a screened porch. Located in the gated community of Carolina Willows at Carolina Forest with quick access to hwy 501 and International Drive. Sorry no pets. Please call Phillips Realty for details 843-238-8664



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1969674)