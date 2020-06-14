/
furnished apartments
66 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hanahan, SC
1106 Berkeley Street
1106 Berkeley Street, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
Furnished Two Bedroom - Convenient Location - Ideal for traveling professionals. Short Term or Long Term Leasing.
Results within 1 mile of Hanahan
2135 Easy Street
2135 Easy St, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished mobile home located in central North Chảleston, five minutes walk to Walmart, BestBuy, Northwood Mall, restaurants and StarBucks!!!
8142 Shadow Oak Drive
8142 Shadow Oak Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. You will love this charming two story townhouse on a quiet street, nestled in N. Charleston, SC. Within minutes of shopping, dining, all amenities. Interstate I-26. Two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Hanahan
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,178
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1185 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
Daniel Island
100 Bucksley Lane #104
100 Bucksley Lane, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seven Farms - FURNISHED 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, first floor condo available within walking distance to all Daniel Island has to offer! Features include 9 foot ceilings and a fully equipped kitchen, a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a
205 Ellen Street
205 Ellen Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1194 sqft
This updated home is fully furnished and available on a month-to-month basis. Great location, close to great hiking trails, schools, shopping and fantastic restaurants! Some or all of the furniture can be moved out as needed.
Results within 10 miles of Hanahan
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,068
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1022 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Plantation Oaks. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1100 sqft
Discover the charm of southern living at Aster Place. Our quaint apartment community is nestled within a park-like setting in Charleston, South Carolina.
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,037
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
Westbury Mews
1425 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1163 sqft
Westbury Mews is a quiet apartment community reflecting the natural beauty of the Low Country. The variety of well-designed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans blend traditional Southern living and contemporary comforts in a naturally landscaped setting.
Downtown Charleston
108 Queen Street Apt A
108 Queen Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Unit Apt A Available 06/15/20 Queen Street Town home 1 Block from King Street - Property Id: 126661 Fantastic Location! Just one block from King Street. Downstairs apartment of beautiful home that sits on the corner of Queen Street and Archdale.
Downtown Charleston
69 Anson St
69 Anson Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
CHARMING HOME IN DESIRED ANSONBOROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 126654 This carriage house is located in the desirable Ansonbourough neighborhood.
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
249 Ashley Avenue
249 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1932 sqft
249 Ashley Avenue Available 09/01/20 249 Ashley Avenue - FURNISHED, 3 bedroom/3 bath home located in Cannonborough/Elliottborough neighborhood with gated entrance and off-street parking! This home built to look like old Charleston, actually built
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
202 Ashley Avenue, Apt. B
202 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
230 sqft
202 Ashley Avenue, Apt.
Downtown Charleston
55 Laurens St
55 Laurens Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,650
800 sqft
Executive Retreat - Property Id: 125071 Nicely appointed one bedroom (double bed); living room/dining area; bedroom/bath (shower only)... built in desk, high speed Internet service, stereo system, VHS, & DVD, all provided by owner.
East Side
75 Cooper Street
75 Cooper Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1363 sqft
Gorgeous newly built home features everything light and bright. Lots of windows offer so much light in this beautiful space. This home comes fully equipped with a very large kitchen, honed granite counter tops, gas range and lots of cabinet space.
Harleston Village
162 Broad Street
162 Broad Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1100 sqft
Monthly or any term less then 3 months Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/162-broad-st-charleston-sc-29401-usa-unit-a1/cade0fac-6c4a-4ef4-8fbc-6fcb54eb73fe No Pets Allowed (RLNE5452175)
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E
337 West Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
905 sqft
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E Available 08/01/20 AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY - AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY to live within walking distance to Shem creek, local shopping, restaurants, downtown, beautiful beaches and more.
Harleston Village
67 Legare Street CH#1
67 Legare Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished condo in Crafts House - You cannot miss this amazing space in the desirable Crafts House on Queen and Legare! Stunning natural light fills the property with a staircase and lofted bedroom area.
215 Promenade Vista St 3130
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston County, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,000
The Standard - Property Id: 122874 This apartment is perfect for the professional coming to Charleston to work on a project, a med student doing a rotation, a couple vacationing in Charleston for the summer. Don't let the one bedroom fool you..
South of Broad
151 Tradd St
151 Tradd Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Elegant 3 Bedroom on Tradd - Property Id: 148210 This elegant single family home contains a formal living room, dining room, den and breakfast nook. The master bedroom contains a luxurious shower/tub combo with glass doors.
South of Broad
149 Broad St
149 Broad Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1939 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Broad Street - Property Id: 182330 One of Charleston's most unique properties. A free standing kitchen house that was completely renovated within the last 4 years.
Downtown Charleston
28 Society Street C
28 Society St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1248 sqft
Society Street - Property Id: 183305 Charming and unique carriage house with lovely walled Charleston garden courtyard. Lovely plantings and a fountain complete the garden.
Harleston Village
61 Montagu Ave B
61 Montagu St, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
Charming Duplex #B in Harleston Village - Property Id: 165922 This fully furnished property is located in the quiet Harleston Village of Historic Downtown Charleston.
