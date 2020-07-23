Apartment List
/
SC
/
gantt
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

174 Apartments for rent in Gantt, SC with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Pine Creek Court Ext
116 Pine Creek Court Extension, Gantt, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
116 Pine Creek Court Ext Available 08/01/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Gantt
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
8 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Sullivan
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
32 Allen St
32 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Dunean Mills Home! Enjoy The Front Porch - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** Great Location! This is a cute house with spacious rooms and

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
10 Keowee Ave
10 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Walkability to Augusta St Shops and Restaurants! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville Hospital, Augusta Shops and Restaurants, and Downtown Greenville.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
203 McGarity St
203 Mcgarity Street, Dunean, SC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1147 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Near Downtown! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Near Downtown! Spacious bedrooms with carpet. Living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. Laundry Room with shelves. Exterior features a front porch, and a large yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
12 Arcadia Circle
12 Arcadia Circle, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
This one-level 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom bungalow overlooks private park area near Greenville Country Club.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
25 Keowee Avenue
25 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
25 Keowee Avenue Available 09/09/20 Augusta Road Area, 2/1, 1200SF+/- - Charming bungalow located walking distance to Augusta Road. Minutes for DT Greenville and shopping. All hardwood floor. Formal dining room. Kitchen with all appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
102 Tindal Avenue
102 Tindal Avenue, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2200 sqft
Don't miss this charming 4 bed/2 bath home near Downtown Greenville. The updated kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including an extra large gas stove. Beautiful hard wood floors run throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
27 Sylvan Drive
27 Sylvan Drive, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2500 sqft
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS Built in 2005 and located in the sought-after Greenville Country Club area of Augusta Road, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
213 McGarity Street
213 Mcgarity Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1474 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/2 bath has been remodeled, but still holds plenty of it's original, unique, and decorative charm.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.

1 of 15

Last updated October 8 at 09:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Shemwood Crossing
2 Prosperity Court
2 Prosperity Court, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$998
1400 sqft
This beautifully updated 4 bed/2 bath home is ready for immediate move in! This home has 1400 sq feet of fine tuned craftsmanship throughout, turn of the century woodwork, and wood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Gantt
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
$
18 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$949
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,030
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
31 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$771
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$922
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,137
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
83 Units Available
Southern Side
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$999
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$960
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
23 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
15 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$935
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
14 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,139
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
City Guide for Gantt, SC

Though not the largest transportation hub in South Carolina, Gantt is intersected by Highway 25. This highway provides a beautiful 750 mile scenic route that cuts through various towns from Covington, KY to Brunswick, GA.

Located in the Greenville-Mauldin-Easley Metropolitan Statistical Area, Gantt has been designated as a "place," rather than a city, town or even village in the state of South Carolina. Though it takes up a full 10 square miles of the Palmetto State's landscape, its relatively small population means that there are only around 1,400 residents per square mile in the area. At heart, Gantt is a small country town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Gantt, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gantt renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Gantt Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCParker, SC
Wade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCDunean, SCSlater-Marietta, SCHendersonville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College