Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

164 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gantt, SC

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Gantt provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in.

1 Unit Available
443 Crosby Circle
443 Crosby Circle, Gantt, SC
Freshly Painted single family home near downtown Greenville and Augusta Road! -Hardwood floors throughout -Washer and dryer connections -Fridge, stove and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
116 Pine Creek Court Ext
116 Pine Creek Court Extension, Gantt, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
116 Pine Creek Court Ext Available 08/01/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.
Verified

8 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.

1 Unit Available
Greater Sullivan
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing

1 Unit Available
203 McGarity St
203 Mcgarity Street, Dunean, SC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1147 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Near Downtown! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Near Downtown! Spacious bedrooms with carpet. Living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. Laundry Room with shelves. Exterior features a front porch, and a large yard.

1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
12 Arcadia Circle
12 Arcadia Circle, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
This one-level 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom bungalow overlooks private park area near Greenville Country Club.

1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
102 Tindal Avenue
102 Tindal Avenue, Greenville, SC
Don't miss this charming 4 bed/2 bath home near Downtown Greenville. The updated kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including an extra large gas stove. Beautiful hard wood floors run throughout.

1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
27 Sylvan Drive
27 Sylvan Drive, Greenville, SC
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS Built in 2005 and located in the sought-after Greenville Country Club area of Augusta Road, this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
Shemwood Crossing
2 Prosperity Court
2 Prosperity Court, Greenville, SC
This beautifully updated 4 bed/2 bath home is ready for immediate move in! This home has 1400 sq feet of fine tuned craftsmanship throughout, turn of the century woodwork, and wood floors.
Verified

$
18 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1306 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

$
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,460
1466 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
Verified

21 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1516 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Verified

$
15 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

31 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,137
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified

$
11 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

$
46 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1232 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified

$
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified

36 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1434 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified

30 Units Available
Augusta Street Area
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,094
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

4 Units Available
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Verified

$
17 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1388 sqft
Welcome to Velo Verdae, a brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

34 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

109 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Gantt, SC

Though not the largest transportation hub in South Carolina, Gantt is intersected by Highway 25. This highway provides a beautiful 750 mile scenic route that cuts through various towns from Covington, KY to Brunswick, GA.

Located in the Greenville-Mauldin-Easley Metropolitan Statistical Area, Gantt has been designated as a "place," rather than a city, town or even village in the state of South Carolina. Though it takes up a full 10 square miles of the Palmetto State's landscape, its relatively small population means that there are only around 1,400 residents per square mile in the area. At heart, Gantt is a small country town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Gantt, SC

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Gantt provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Gantt. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

