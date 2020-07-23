Apartment List
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gantt, SC

2 bedroom apartments in Gantt are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartment...

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Williams Drive
5 Williams Drive, Gantt, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 full bath home is conveniently located to I-85! The living room has a fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace and comes with the refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Gantt
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
8 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
884 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
32 Allen St
32 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Dunean Mills Home! Enjoy The Front Porch - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** Great Location! This is a cute house with spacious rooms and

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
10 Keowee Ave
10 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1356 sqft
Walkability to Augusta St Shops and Restaurants! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville Hospital, Augusta Shops and Restaurants, and Downtown Greenville.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
25 Keowee Avenue
25 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
25 Keowee Avenue Available 09/09/20 Augusta Road Area, 2/1, 1200SF+/- - Charming bungalow located walking distance to Augusta Road. Minutes for DT Greenville and shopping. All hardwood floor. Formal dining room. Kitchen with all appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
14 Madden Street
14 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1164 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home has undergone some lovely remodeling and is finally ready to rent! This cute little ranch-style house flaunts all new paint, new wood flooring in living areas, high ceilings, and so much more! You'll

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
103 Allen Street
103 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION ONE MONTH FREE RENT with a 13+ months lease agreement.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
213 McGarity Street
213 Mcgarity Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1474 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/2 bath has been remodeled, but still holds plenty of it's original, unique, and decorative charm.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
4 Madden Street
4 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1025 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath Home minutes from downtown Greenville! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242565?source=marketing This great home is located just 1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.
Results within 5 miles of Gantt
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
$
18 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1055 sqft
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
31 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$922
1031 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
83 Units Available
Southern Side
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1138 sqft
Nestled in Greenville's new urban Verdae Community, the pet-friendly apartment homes are moments from Legacy Park. Featuring wood floors, a saltwater pool, valet trash service and in-unit laundry. Within the I-385 loop, near Highway 276.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
15 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$935
1132 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1242 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
11 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1447 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
46 Units Available
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1024 sqft
Apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel or black appliances, patio/balcony, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and more. Excellent location near major highways, airports, and downtown Greenville.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:00 AM
$
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
34 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1124 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
23 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1089 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
City Guide for Gantt, SC

Though not the largest transportation hub in South Carolina, Gantt is intersected by Highway 25. This highway provides a beautiful 750 mile scenic route that cuts through various towns from Covington, KY to Brunswick, GA.

Located in the Greenville-Mauldin-Easley Metropolitan Statistical Area, Gantt has been designated as a "place," rather than a city, town or even village in the state of South Carolina. Though it takes up a full 10 square miles of the Palmetto State's landscape, its relatively small population means that there are only around 1,400 residents per square mile in the area. At heart, Gantt is a small country town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Gantt, SC

2 bedroom apartments in Gantt are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Gantt near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Gantt that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

