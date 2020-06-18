6707 Formosa Drive 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

adorable brick home on a large lot and 2,170 ft. space heated home. Feature hardwood floors, neutral colors, and great layout. Living room and dining room combined. Den with fireplace(wood burning and gas) plus another room off den that is perfect for an office. Eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets space and nice electrical stove. Two-stories with 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom and bath downstairs -can be used for mother-in-law suite. 3 concrete patios and 1 covered. Front porch and upgraded kitchen, new roof, new attic insulation, new sewer line to street. Award winning Satchel Ford school. 2 cars garage . Rain bird sprinkler system. Lots of flowers. Some minor TLC have been performed. Owner will consider rent with option to buy with a sizeable option money deposit