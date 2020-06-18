All apartments in Forest Acres
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:14 AM

6707 Formosa Drive 1

6707 Formosa Drive · (803) 754-3885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6707 Formosa Drive, Forest Acres, SC 29206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
adorable brick home on a large lot and 2,170 ft. space heated home. Feature hardwood floors, neutral colors, and great layout. Living room and dining room combined. Den with fireplace(wood burning and gas) plus another room off den that is perfect for an office. Eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets space and nice electrical stove. Two-stories with 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom and bath downstairs -can be used for mother-in-law suite. 3 concrete patios and 1 covered. Front porch and upgraded kitchen, new roof, new attic insulation, new sewer line to street. Award winning Satchel Ford school. 2 cars garage . Rain bird sprinkler system. Lots of flowers. Some minor TLC have been performed. Owner will consider rent with option to buy with a sizeable option money deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Formosa Drive 1 have any available units?
6707 Formosa Drive 1 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6707 Formosa Drive 1 have?
Some of 6707 Formosa Drive 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 Formosa Drive 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Formosa Drive 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Formosa Drive 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Formosa Drive 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Acres.
Does 6707 Formosa Drive 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Formosa Drive 1 does offer parking.
Does 6707 Formosa Drive 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Formosa Drive 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Formosa Drive 1 have a pool?
No, 6707 Formosa Drive 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Formosa Drive 1 have accessible units?
No, 6707 Formosa Drive 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Formosa Drive 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6707 Formosa Drive 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6707 Formosa Drive 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6707 Formosa Drive 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
