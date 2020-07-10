/
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
85 Apartments for rent in Dunean, SC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
113 Sams Drive
113 Sams Dr, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
32 Allen St
32 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1260 sqft
Dunean Mills Home! Enjoy The Front Porch - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** Great Location! This is a cute house with spacious rooms and
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
4 Madden Street
4 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1025 sqft
2 bed / 1 bath Home minutes from downtown Greenville! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242565?source=marketing This great home is located just 1.
Results within 1 mile of Dunean
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
35 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,203
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,113
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,025
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
West End Market
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
400 Mills Ave. 210
400 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lofts @ Mills Don't Miss Out! Great Location! - Property Id: 83810 The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sterling
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brandon
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1266 sqft
New Rent Price ... $1100.00 per month! 3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - Located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown.
Last updated July 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
100 Lewis Drive
100 Lewis Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare opportunity in Lewis Village: desirable first floor, one story unit. One bedroom, one bath. Frig, stove and washer/dryer all included. IDEAL location! Less than a mile from Greenville Health System.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
701 South Florida Avenue-B
701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
2500 sqft
A must see 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath!! Everything was updated in this home including electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. Newer LVT flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End Market
927 S Main Street
927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
701 S Florida Avenue
701 South Florida Avenue, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
Newly renovated FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Dunean
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
84 Units Available
Southern Side
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$999
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,010
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
We are NOW OPEN for tours. Contact us for your appointment today! Please feel free to view our current availability here on our website.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
19 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,441
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
27 Units Available
Augusta Street Area
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$942
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$711
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,069
1204 sqft
Brand-new windows are efficient and provide beautiful views. Ample storage options include large walk-in closets and linen closets. Located a short drive from the Greenville Downtown Airport.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
119 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient apartment community amenities, including car care center and guest apartment. Enjoy modern, relaxing unit features, including plush carpeting and a gourmet kitchen. Situated close to Haywood Mall with easy access to I-385 and I-85.
