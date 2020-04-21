All apartments in Dentsville
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:17 PM

406 Wincrest Lane

406 Wincrest Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1555984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

406 Wincrest Lane, Dentsville, SC 29223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental home in Columbia Sc! Your new home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1120sqft of living space. Recently renovated!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Wincrest Lane have any available units?
406 Wincrest Lane has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 406 Wincrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
406 Wincrest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Wincrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Wincrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 406 Wincrest Lane offer parking?
No, 406 Wincrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 406 Wincrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Wincrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Wincrest Lane have a pool?
No, 406 Wincrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 406 Wincrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 406 Wincrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Wincrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Wincrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Wincrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Wincrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
