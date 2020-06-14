Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Dalzell, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dalzell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2610 TURNING LEAF LN
2610 Turning Leaf Ln, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2180 sqft
Custom 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home, with double car garage, on landscaped 1.23 acre lot in Autumn Lakes Subdivision.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4285 Brabham Drive
4285 Brabham Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1166 sqft
Brabham Drive - ** Currently occupied- will be available around April 1, 2020. 3bed/1.5bath home close to SHAW AFB, with carport and large fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Dalzell

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1760 Canberra Drive
1760 Canaberra Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1617 sqft
Spectacular 4BR/2BA home in Williamsburg Subdivision just minutes from Shaw AFB. Hardwood floors throughout home. Open floor plan features kitchen w/all appliances including washer/dryer. New granite kitchen countertops.
Results within 10 miles of Dalzell
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
29 Units Available
The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy stylish apartment living nestled on over 40 acres in Sumter, South Carolina, with the best of the city just minutes away.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2011 Columbia Circle
2011 Columbia Circle, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1097 sqft
Located Off Pinewood Rd - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home with carport. Eat In kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Family room. Beautiful hardwood floors in family room, hall and all bedrooms. Carport. Storage room with washer/dryer hook ups.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
878 Watts
878 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
1057 sqft
878 Watts Available 07/07/20 Hilldale Subdivision - 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home with a one car carport. Home has hardwood floor through out most spaces in the home. It has one car carport. (RLNE5501290)

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
216 W. Calhoun Street
216 West Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2965 sqft
Fantastic remodeled 1920's home located in the Historic area of downtown Sumter. Impressive entryway w/original frosted windows, staircase, livingroom & parlor. All hardwood floors, no carpet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2257 Garrison Street
2257 Garrison Street, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1838 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home on large lot, close to Sumter High School. This home also has a large bonus room that could be a playroom, office, etc. Beautiful hardwood floors in foyer, hall and dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
111 Mood Avenue
111 Mood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1078 sqft
A charming ranch in Sumter! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,078 square feet --Freshly painted and new laminate flooring --New lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen and appliances --Washer/dryer

1 of 29

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1390 KENTWOOD DR
1390 Kentwood Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1806 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home full of character and new updates located in quiet neighborhood! Lawn care AND pest/termite control included!15 minutes to Shaw AFB.

1 of 50

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Ashlynn Way
3135 Ashlynn Way, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1971 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room.

1 of 42

Last updated February 20 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
23 FRANK CLARKE ST
23 Frank Clarke Street, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3300 sqft
Two Story, Colonial Style home in Historic District. This 4bed, 3.5 bath home is a must see.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dalzell, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dalzell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

