326 Kiskadee Loop

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym pool tennis court volleyball court

This 3-bedroom, 3-bath interior town house is located in the Kiskadee Parke subdivision!



The kitchen with a pantry overlooks the living area. The spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings. Enjoy views of the community pond from the screened porch, which also includes an outside storage space. Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball and a weight room.



Washer/Dryer included.



Just minutes away from Coastal Carolina University, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Miller Motte Technical College and Conway Medical Center!



Pets conditional. HOA does not allow listed aggressive pet breeds.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**