Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

326 Kiskadee Loop

326 Kiskadee Loop · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. Jul 24

$1,195

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
This 3-bedroom, 3-bath interior town house is located in the Kiskadee Parke subdivision!

The kitchen with a pantry overlooks the living area. The spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings. Enjoy views of the community pond from the screened porch, which also includes an outside storage space. Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball and a weight room.

Washer/Dryer included.

Just minutes away from Coastal Carolina University, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Miller Motte Technical College and Conway Medical Center!

Pets conditional. HOA does not allow listed aggressive pet breeds.

We would love to tell you more about this property. Call us at 888.372.7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Kiskadee Loop have any available units?
326 Kiskadee Loop has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 326 Kiskadee Loop have?
Some of 326 Kiskadee Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Kiskadee Loop currently offering any rent specials?
326 Kiskadee Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Kiskadee Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Kiskadee Loop is pet friendly.
Does 326 Kiskadee Loop offer parking?
No, 326 Kiskadee Loop does not offer parking.
Does 326 Kiskadee Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Kiskadee Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Kiskadee Loop have a pool?
Yes, 326 Kiskadee Loop has a pool.
Does 326 Kiskadee Loop have accessible units?
No, 326 Kiskadee Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Kiskadee Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Kiskadee Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Kiskadee Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Kiskadee Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
