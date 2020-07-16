All apartments in Conway
Find more places like 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conway, SC
/
304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J

304 Kiskadee Loop · (843) 903-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Conway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

304 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Enjoy the lake view from your own private patio in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the 3rd floor in Kiskadee Parke. Combination kitchen, living and dining area featuring a breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, walk-in closet and attached storage complete this unit. Kiskadee Parke amenities include a sparkling outdoor pool, sun deck, soothing hot tub, tennis & basketball courts, sandy volleyball lot, and picnic area. *Absolutely No Pets per HOA** Call Chicora Long Term Rentals to schedule a showing as application are gladly accepted after viewing the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J have any available units?
304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J have?
Some of 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J currently offering any rent specials?
304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J pet-friendly?
No, 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J offer parking?
No, 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J does not offer parking.
Does 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J have a pool?
Yes, 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J has a pool.
Does 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J have accessible units?
No, 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544
Conway, SC 29526

Similar Pages

Conway 2 BedroomsConway Apartments with Gyms
Conway Apartments with Hardwood FloorsConway Dog Friendly Apartments
Conway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCShallotte, NCGarden City, SCSocastee, SC
Lumberton, NCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity