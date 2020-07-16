304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Enjoy the lake view from your own private patio in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the 3rd floor in Kiskadee Parke. Combination kitchen, living and dining area featuring a breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, walk-in closet and attached storage complete this unit. Kiskadee Parke amenities include a sparkling outdoor pool, sun deck, soothing hot tub, tennis & basketball courts, sandy volleyball lot, and picnic area. *Absolutely No Pets per HOA** Call Chicora Long Term Rentals to schedule a showing as application are gladly accepted after viewing the unit.