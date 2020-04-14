300 Kiskadee Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym pool tennis court volleyball court

What a deal for two roommates! This second-floor condo in Kiskadee Parke off of Wild Wing Blvd is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.



This community is convenient to Coastal Carolina University, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Miller Motte Technical College and Conway Medical Center. Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball and a weight room.



Pets conditional. Limited to 2 pets under 25 Ibs



See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 877.751.1677 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**