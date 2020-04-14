All apartments in Conway
300 Kiskadee Loop
300 Kiskadee Loop

300 Kiskadee Loop · (877) 751-1677
Location

300 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC 29526

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
What a deal for two roommates! This second-floor condo in Kiskadee Parke off of Wild Wing Blvd is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.

This community is convenient to Coastal Carolina University, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Miller Motte Technical College and Conway Medical Center. Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball and a weight room.

Pets conditional. Limited to 2 pets under 25 Ibs

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Kiskadee Loop have any available units?
300 Kiskadee Loop has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Kiskadee Loop have?
Some of 300 Kiskadee Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Kiskadee Loop currently offering any rent specials?
300 Kiskadee Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Kiskadee Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Kiskadee Loop is pet friendly.
Does 300 Kiskadee Loop offer parking?
No, 300 Kiskadee Loop does not offer parking.
Does 300 Kiskadee Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Kiskadee Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Kiskadee Loop have a pool?
Yes, 300 Kiskadee Loop has a pool.
Does 300 Kiskadee Loop have accessible units?
No, 300 Kiskadee Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Kiskadee Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Kiskadee Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Kiskadee Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Kiskadee Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
