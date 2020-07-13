The Whitley.

Lease Length: 3- 15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $20/month (Cable), $20/month (Internet), Pest ($5/month) Valet Trash ($15/month)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet), $500 (2 pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open surface parking. Garage assignments available for $75 per month. Please call for more details.
Storage Details: Storage Closet: $50/month