Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:43 PM

The Whitley

100 Cross Creek Ct · (864) 479-4718
Location

100 Cross Creek Ct, Central, SC 29631

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109-K · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 107-L · Avail. Sep 4

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 391-N · Avail. Aug 21

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Whitley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! The Whitley is your premier Clemson apartment community if you are looking for Clemson off-campus housing or looking for Central area living. Our apartment homes are managed and maintained with your comfort and success in mind! We create a community that everyone can call home. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable environment to fit your needs. Whether you are looking for an apartment near the Clemson campus or want a great place in Central- we have a home ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $20/month (Cable), $20/month (Internet), Pest ($5/month) Valet Trash ($15/month)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (1 pet), $500 (2 pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open surface parking. Garage assignments available for $75 per month. Please call for more details.
Storage Details: Storage Closet: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Whitley have any available units?
The Whitley has 7 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Whitley have?
Some of The Whitley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Whitley currently offering any rent specials?
The Whitley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Whitley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Whitley is pet friendly.
Does The Whitley offer parking?
Yes, The Whitley offers parking.
Does The Whitley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Whitley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Whitley have a pool?
Yes, The Whitley has a pool.
Does The Whitley have accessible units?
No, The Whitley does not have accessible units.
Does The Whitley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Whitley has units with dishwashers.
Does The Whitley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Whitley has units with air conditioning.

