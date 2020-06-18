727 Gaines Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Available 06/01/20 727 Gaines - Property Id: 177913



Lovely Ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious kitchen with pantry and great cabinet space, dining room and living room. Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Updated bathrooms, washer and dryer. Central air conditioning. Gas log fireplace.

Front porch, back patio, full one car attached garage plus a two car detached carport and extra large driveway on 1 acre lot.

Lawn care included!!



Conveniently located in quiet neighborhood just minutes to Southern Wesleyan University, 1 mile to Lake Hartwell access and less than 3 miles to Clemson University Campus.



No Co-sign. Good Credit Required.

