Central, SC
727 Gaines Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

727 Gaines Street

727 Gaines Street · (864) 325-1390
Location

727 Gaines Street, Central, SC 29630

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 727 Gaines - Property Id: 177913

Lovely Ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious kitchen with pantry and great cabinet space, dining room and living room. Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Updated bathrooms, washer and dryer. Central air conditioning. Gas log fireplace.
Front porch, back patio, full one car attached garage plus a two car detached carport and extra large driveway on 1 acre lot.
Lawn care included!!

Conveniently located in quiet neighborhood just minutes to Southern Wesleyan University, 1 mile to Lake Hartwell access and less than 3 miles to Clemson University Campus.

No Co-sign. Good Credit Required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177913
Property Id 177913

(RLNE5723388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Gaines Street have any available units?
727 Gaines Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 727 Gaines Street have?
Some of 727 Gaines Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Gaines Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 Gaines Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Gaines Street pet-friendly?
No, 727 Gaines Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Central.
Does 727 Gaines Street offer parking?
Yes, 727 Gaines Street does offer parking.
Does 727 Gaines Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Gaines Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Gaines Street have a pool?
No, 727 Gaines Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 Gaines Street have accessible units?
No, 727 Gaines Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Gaines Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Gaines Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Gaines Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 727 Gaines Street has units with air conditioning.
