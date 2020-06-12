/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anderson, SC
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
11 Units Available
Ashton Park
50 Braeburn Dr, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1443 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartment complex has everything you need, including pool, pet park, Internet cafe, gym, coffee bar, media room and more. Close to I-85 with restaurants, shops, award-winning schools and parks just minutes away.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Walden Oaks
103 Allison Cir, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1277 sqft
Walden Oaks offers a garden-style apartment experience in Anderson, SC like no other.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1014 Calhoun Dr
1014 Calhoun Drive, Anderson, SC
2 Story Brick Home - 3 or 4Br/2BA, 2 story brick home, all electric, formal dining room, family room w/fireplace, laundry room, hardwood floors, insulated/vinyl/tilt windows, screened-in porch, outbuilding, newer roof, walking distance to Anderson
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2106 Rush Street
2106 Rush Street, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1714 sqft
Conveniently Located to Old North Anderson - Three bedroom, 2 bath. Spacious living room. Large back deck. (RLNE4953075)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123 Woodbridge Ct.
123 Woodbridge Court, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1445 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Home in city limits - Brick home with Living/Dining Combo with an eat-in kitchen. Has a deck, porch, and a gas log fireplace. Gas heat and hot water heater. Schools: Calhoun Elementary, McCants Middle School, T.L. Hanna High School.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2405 Fleming Dr
2405 Fleming Drive, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1405 sqft
Lovely Brick Home - Large brick home with huge corner lot. Check out this lovely home 3 bedroom 1.
Results within 1 mile of Anderson
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Gallant Lane
118 Gallant Lane, Anderson County, SC
Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with main level master and 4th bedroom downstairs. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs offers two additional bedrooms and a full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31 Ravencrest Drive
31 Ravencrest Drive, Anderson County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2200 sqft
31 Ravencrest Drive Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Anderson - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Anderson that looks brand new. Great floor plan with formal dining room, large pantry, and kitchen with island that overlooks great room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Mediterranean Ave
141 Mediterranean Avenue, Anderson County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1524 sqft
141 Mediterranean Ave Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom home available in Anderson - Three bedroom two bath home in the desirable Westwood Pointe subdivision. Gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Anderson
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Hunters Ln
500 Hunters Lane, Centerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2000 sqft
Available 06/13/20 JUST LISTED!! - Property Id: 293830 Home is 1-Story w 3/2, lg yard, creek, trees nearby to colleges plus shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
200 Streams Way
200 Streams Way, Centerville, SC
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Craftman Style Home in Anderson! Convenient to dining and shopping, Clemson Blvd, and just minutes from lake Hartwell and I-85! Enjoy the open floor plan as you enter the home, beautiful hardwood floors in main living areas.
Results within 10 miles of Anderson
Last updated June 2 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
2 Mahaffey Road
2 Mahaffey Drive, Williamston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1548 sqft
A charming ranch in Williamston! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,548 square feet --Freshly painted with wood style flooring and carpet throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances --Attached carport and large
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
204 Reidville Road
204 Reidville Road, Anderson County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Lovely 2 story home on large residential lot with 2 car garage. This home is only 20-25 minutes to Greenville and/or Anderson. Modern neutral paint, updated flooring and newer appliances.