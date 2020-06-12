Apartment List
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anderson, SC

11 Units Available
Ashton Park
50 Braeburn Dr, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1443 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartment complex has everything you need, including pool, pet park, Internet cafe, gym, coffee bar, media room and more. Close to I-85 with restaurants, shops, award-winning schools and parks just minutes away.
7 Units Available
Walden Oaks
103 Allison Cir, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1277 sqft
Walden Oaks offers a garden-style apartment experience in Anderson, SC like no other.

1 Unit Available
1014 Calhoun Dr
1014 Calhoun Drive, Anderson, SC
2 Story Brick Home - 3 or 4Br/2BA, 2 story brick home, all electric, formal dining room, family room w/fireplace, laundry room, hardwood floors, insulated/vinyl/tilt windows, screened-in porch, outbuilding, newer roof, walking distance to Anderson

1 Unit Available
2106 Rush Street
2106 Rush Street, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1714 sqft
Conveniently Located to Old North Anderson - Three bedroom, 2 bath. Spacious living room. Large back deck. (RLNE4953075)

1 Unit Available
123 Woodbridge Ct.
123 Woodbridge Court, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1445 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Home in city limits - Brick home with Living/Dining Combo with an eat-in kitchen. Has a deck, porch, and a gas log fireplace. Gas heat and hot water heater. Schools: Calhoun Elementary, McCants Middle School, T.L. Hanna High School.

1 Unit Available
2405 Fleming Dr
2405 Fleming Drive, Anderson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1405 sqft
Lovely Brick Home - Large brick home with huge corner lot. Check out this lovely home 3 bedroom 1.
1 Unit Available
118 Gallant Lane
118 Gallant Lane, Anderson County, SC
Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home - Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with main level master and 4th bedroom downstairs. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs offers two additional bedrooms and a full bath.

1 Unit Available
31 Ravencrest Drive
31 Ravencrest Drive, Anderson County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2200 sqft
31 Ravencrest Drive Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Anderson - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Anderson that looks brand new. Great floor plan with formal dining room, large pantry, and kitchen with island that overlooks great room.

1 Unit Available
141 Mediterranean Ave
141 Mediterranean Avenue, Anderson County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1524 sqft
141 Mediterranean Ave Available 08/06/20 3 Bedroom home available in Anderson - Three bedroom two bath home in the desirable Westwood Pointe subdivision. Gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room.
1 Unit Available
500 Hunters Ln
500 Hunters Lane, Centerville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2000 sqft
Available 06/13/20 JUST LISTED!! - Property Id: 293830 Home is 1-Story w 3/2, lg yard, creek, trees nearby to colleges plus shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
200 Streams Way
200 Streams Way, Centerville, SC
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Craftman Style Home in Anderson! Convenient to dining and shopping, Clemson Blvd, and just minutes from lake Hartwell and I-85! Enjoy the open floor plan as you enter the home, beautiful hardwood floors in main living areas.
1 Unit Available
2 Mahaffey Road
2 Mahaffey Drive, Williamston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1548 sqft
A charming ranch in Williamston! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,548 square feet --Freshly painted with wood style flooring and carpet throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances --Attached carport and large

1 Unit Available
204 Reidville Road
204 Reidville Road, Anderson County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Lovely 2 story home on large residential lot with 2 car garage. This home is only 20-25 minutes to Greenville and/or Anderson. Modern neutral paint, updated flooring and newer appliances.

