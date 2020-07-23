Apartment List
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM

11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anderson, SC

2 bedroom apartments in Anderson are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
2 Units Available
Ashton Park
50 Braeburn Dr, Anderson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1154 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartment complex has everything you need, including pool, pet park, Internet cafe, gym, coffee bar, media room and more. Close to I-85 with restaurants, shops, award-winning schools and parks just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Walden Oaks
103 Allison Cir, Anderson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$949
1139 sqft
Walden Oaks offers a garden-style apartment experience in Anderson, SC like no other.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
608 Blair Street
608 Blair Street, Anderson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
2063 sqft
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 2063 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
603 College Heights
603 College Heights, Anderson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
603 College Heights Available 08/01/20 Located conveniently near Anderson University - Two bedroom, one bath single family home with gas heat and central cooling. It has a fenced in yard with a porch.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1805 D Edgewood Ave
1805 Edgewood Ave, Anderson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$650
1050 sqft
Conveniently Located to Old North Anderson - Stove and refrigerator, living room, eat-in kitchen, 1/2 bath main level. 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Covered back patio. Laminate "hardwood" flooring on main, new carpet upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
704 Blair Street
704 Blair Street, Anderson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
RENOVATED 2 bed/1 bath home located in Anderson! There is a kitchen and dining combo area. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, stove and a refrigerator.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
215 East Franklin Street
215 East Franklin Street, Anderson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2000 sqft
Beautiful home in the Historic District within the City Limits of Anderson. This lovely home has been remodeled and is waiting for a new resident.
Results within 1 mile of Anderson

1 of 8

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
409 Emma Street
409 Emma Street, Homeland Park, SC
2 Bedrooms
$799
828 sqft
A charming rental home in Anderson! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --828 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Washer and Dryer Hookups in the back building --Original hardwood floors --Central
Results within 5 miles of Anderson

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
335 Cherokee Street
335 Cherokee Street, Homeland Park, SC
2 Bedrooms
$500
896 sqft
335 Cherokee Street Available 07/31/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located near Quality Tissue - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located near Quality Tissue. Living room with half bath, eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and laundry hook up. On main level.
Results within 10 miles of Anderson

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
7 Gossett Street
7 Gossett Street, Williamston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1098 sqft
Come tour this two bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1098 square feet of space, with amenities including hardwood floors, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly

1 of 39

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Harbor Gate
17 Harbor Gate, Anderson County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Located near Portman Marina - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Big views, located near Portman Marina. Swimming pool, Golf Carts. Trash pick up included. (RLNE5683048)
City Guide for Anderson, SC

Welcome to Anderson, the friendliest city in South Carolina. It's not hard to find a friendly face around here, however, it can be extremely difficult to decide between all the great apartments and property rentals to be found. So, read on to get all the tips and tricks that you could need on your hunt for a new home.

A true beacon of southern hospitality nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Anderson is half old mill town, half sprawling suburb, and all small-town charm. The downtown area is worth a stroll, with local shops, pubs, eateries, occasional festivities, live music, and, of course, the beautiful backdrop of historic architecture. There are many unique apartments in old neighborhoods like this, where old cotton mills and lavish mansions were repurposed as luxury lofts and townhomes. The charm of this vintage-style living can be found at very affordable rates, ranging from $600 to $1000.

For those who prefer a newer, 'burby feel should look to the north side of town, around the golf course, and by the lake. In these types of neighborhoods, apartments and rental homes have more open green space. Apartment rentals around here begin at about $750 per month. When it comes to rental homes and duplexes, there are many affordable options in Anderson. Prices range from about $400 for a tiny duplex to about $900 for a nicer, bigger rental home. Many houses can be found at much lower rates than apartments, however, you will have to do a little more research in local classifieds as many houses are not listed in online resources.

Whether you’re renting a cheap apartment or a luxury loft, the apartment communities in Anderson are jam-packed with convenient amenities. Includes features such as secure parking and alarm systems. There are also amenities for just about everything else you might be worried about, with things like car care centers, business centers, and laundry facilities, apartment-living can make your daily life much easier. And, if you're looking for luxury, you’re in luck. Resort-style swimming pools, hot tubs, sundecks, clubhouses, movie theaters, BBQ areas, sports courts, and fitness centers are just some of the extra perks of apartment communities around Anderson.

That's about all the knowledge you need to find the perfect new place to call home. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Anderson, SC

2 bedroom apartments in Anderson are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Anderson near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Anderson that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

