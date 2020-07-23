11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Anderson, SC

Welcome to Anderson, the friendliest city in South Carolina. It's not hard to find a friendly face around here, however, it can be extremely difficult to decide between all the great apartments and property rentals to be found. So, read on to get all the tips and tricks that you could need on your hunt for a new home.

A true beacon of southern hospitality nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Anderson is half old mill town, half sprawling suburb, and all small-town charm. The downtown area is worth a stroll, with local shops, pubs, eateries, occasional festivities, live music, and, of course, the beautiful backdrop of historic architecture. There are many unique apartments in old neighborhoods like this, where old cotton mills and lavish mansions were repurposed as luxury lofts and townhomes. The charm of this vintage-style living can be found at very affordable rates, ranging from $600 to $1000.

For those who prefer a newer, 'burby feel should look to the north side of town, around the golf course, and by the lake. In these types of neighborhoods, apartments and rental homes have more open green space. Apartment rentals around here begin at about $750 per month. When it comes to rental homes and duplexes, there are many affordable options in Anderson. Prices range from about $400 for a tiny duplex to about $900 for a nicer, bigger rental home. Many houses can be found at much lower rates than apartments, however, you will have to do a little more research in local classifieds as many houses are not listed in online resources.

Whether you’re renting a cheap apartment or a luxury loft, the apartment communities in Anderson are jam-packed with convenient amenities. Includes features such as secure parking and alarm systems. There are also amenities for just about everything else you might be worried about, with things like car care centers, business centers, and laundry facilities, apartment-living can make your daily life much easier. And, if you're looking for luxury, you’re in luck. Resort-style swimming pools, hot tubs, sundecks, clubhouses, movie theaters, BBQ areas, sports courts, and fitness centers are just some of the extra perks of apartment communities around Anderson.

That's about all the knowledge you need to find the perfect new place to call home. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal