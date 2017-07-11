All apartments in Anderson
Find more places like 104 Springbrook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anderson, SC
/
104 Springbrook Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

104 Springbrook Dr

104 Springbrook Drive · (864) 349-3189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anderson
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

104 Springbrook Drive, Anderson, SC 29621

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $545 · Avail. now

$545

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute studio apartment for rent - Property Id: 288693

Renovated studio apartment for rent

Welcome to Springbrook Apartments in Anderson SC, located in the quiet country like setting convenient to walking trails, parks, fabulous shopping, restaurants and major interstates.

On site maintenance
Lawn care
Trash pickup
Blinds on every window
On site laundry
Oven/stove
Refrigerator

No application fee
$545 a month
$500 deposit
$25 for water, sewer and trash
We do a full background and eviction check.
Everyone who will be living in the home 18 and over will need to complete an application

Requirements:
Must make at least $ 1,800 combined monthly income
No evictions
Clear criminal background
Proof of income
NO SMOKING INSIDE POLICY
Sorry no section 8
Sorry no pets in the studio apartments
Only one person per studio apartment

Please contact Laura for more details (864) 349-3189
Springbrook864@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288693
Property Id 288693

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Springbrook Dr have any available units?
104 Springbrook Dr has a unit available for $545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Springbrook Dr have?
Some of 104 Springbrook Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Springbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
104 Springbrook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Springbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 104 Springbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anderson.
Does 104 Springbrook Dr offer parking?
No, 104 Springbrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 104 Springbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Springbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Springbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 104 Springbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 104 Springbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 104 Springbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Springbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Springbrook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Springbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Springbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 Springbrook Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton Park
50 Braeburn Dr
Anderson, SC 29621
Walden Oaks
103 Allison Cir
Anderson, SC 29625

Similar Pages

Anderson 3 Bedrooms
Anderson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCTravelers Rest, SC
Dunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeUniversity of Georgia
Athens Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity