104 Springbrook Dr

Amenities
Cute studio apartment for rent - Property Id: 288693
Renovated studio apartment for rent
Welcome to Springbrook Apartments in Anderson SC, located in the quiet country like setting convenient to walking trails, parks, fabulous shopping, restaurants and major interstates.
On site maintenance
Lawn care
Trash pickup
Blinds on every window
On site laundry
Oven/stove
Refrigerator
No application fee
$545 a month
$500 deposit
$25 for water, sewer and trash
We do a full background and eviction check.
Everyone who will be living in the home 18 and over will need to complete an application
Requirements:
Must make at least $ 1,800 combined monthly income
No evictions
Clear criminal background
Proof of income
NO SMOKING INSIDE POLICY
Sorry no section 8
Sorry no pets in the studio apartments
Only one person per studio apartment
Please contact Laura for more details (864) 349-3189
Springbrook864@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288693
Property Id 288693
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5813778)