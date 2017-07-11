104 Springbrook Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Cute studio apartment for rent - Property Id: 288693



Renovated studio apartment for rent



Welcome to Springbrook Apartments in Anderson SC, located in the quiet country like setting convenient to walking trails, parks, fabulous shopping, restaurants and major interstates.



On site maintenance

Lawn care

Trash pickup

Blinds on every window

On site laundry

Oven/stove

Refrigerator



No application fee

$545 a month

$500 deposit

$25 for water, sewer and trash

We do a full background and eviction check.

Everyone who will be living in the home 18 and over will need to complete an application



Requirements:

Must make at least $ 1,800 combined monthly income

No evictions

Clear criminal background

Proof of income

NO SMOKING INSIDE POLICY

Sorry no section 8

Sorry no pets in the studio apartments

Only one person per studio apartment



Please contact Laura for more details (864) 349-3189

Springbrook864@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288693

No Pets Allowed



